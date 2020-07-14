How to look, price, release date and the original of the first day to the streaming service of NBCUniversal – JAPANFM

On 15 July, the streaming service of NBCUniversal, peacock, was put in place. In April, there has been a start-up phase of the service to the users of Xfinity, which does not include the original. 2020 has been a great year for new streaming services. Quibi has revealed its service is lower than normal, and HBO Max has made his debut with the who was awesome, if you could actually look at.

The peacock presents the properties of NBCUniversal. This will include the films of Universal, and a series of networks as USA, Syfy, NBC, etc in addition, the peacock will include the content of the networks under the aegis of ViacomCBS – the parent company of GameSpot, as well as the content of the strings of a&E and History.

During a presentation video of peacock in the beginning of the year, many movies and shows have been presented, which will be a part of peacock the success of programs like The Office, the department of Parks & Recreation, Saturday Night Live, murder she wrote, Xena: Warrior Princess, and more. . In addition, movies such as Shrek, Minions, and Fast & Furious have also been shown. Reality tv has also been raised, with programs like the Total Divas of the WWE, E! Networkproperty, that falls under the umbrella of NBCUniversal. There will be a large library of video on demand to watch all of these programs. Many movies, television shows, and the original can be viewed in 4K UHD – something that HBO Max has not yet been delivered.

Although the peacock has not yet made its debut, we still don’t know if the users will be able to check in the devices, Roku, or Amazon, that is a big mistake that HBO Max has done during its implementation, given the number of people that use these devices for the transmission of services. Below you will find all the platforms for which the peacock is confirmed, outside of the cans Xfinity subscribers of Comcast.

Where to look:

Office

PS4

Xbox 1

The Devices Of Google / Android

iOS

Vizio Smartcast

The Smart tv of LG

The peacock has a system of fixation of prices at various levels, and this will include a free version. However, this will be funded by advertising, and will not contain any original programming. If you want to enjoy original programming such as Brave New World, you will have to pay.

The levels of a peacock, and the cost:

Free: 7 500 hours of programming funded by advertising. Includes seasons of current television programs, films, classic tv, news and sports, hispanic, channels, streaming, etc

$ 5 per month: 15 000 hours of programming funded by advertising. Includes everything in the previous level, as well as the original series, the viewing 4K / UHD, the movement of the upper part of the range, the full set of poles tent, and more.

$ 10 per month: everything in the previous levels, without advertising.

Once more, it is important to keep in mind that the original series are not included in the free tier, so don’t expect to see this revival of Saved By The Bell, unless you want to pay for the service. In addition, $ 5 will be offered free of charge to customers of Xfinity, Xfinity ® Flex and Cox. In regards to the ads, users are limited to five minutes of advertising per hour, which is less than the broadcasting and cable tv – about 16 minutes per hour.

Although there are many original programs the very expected, like the reboot of Battlestar Galactica and Saved by the Bell, the release of peacock will include the original high level, that you can see below.

The original of the first day:

Brave New World

The capture

The intelligence

Lost racing with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Where is Waldo?

Cleopatra in space

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

In depth with Ryan Lochte

Curious George

In addition, the peacock has released teasers for all of this series, which you can see here. Here are some of the others from the original series of peacock, which have been revealed in a previous video presentation, and a brief description.

The next original series from peacock:

Hart to the Heart of A series of interviews with Kevin Hart.

Girls 5-Eva – Tina Fey will write the new comedy, about a group of girls, ” bringing the group together.”

Angelyne – A docuseries about a woman in Los Angeles, that brings in a pink Cadillac, and requires people to pay to spend time with her.

Battlestar Galactica – Sam Esmail, spoke briefly about the series is restarted. There is not a lot of new perspectives, but there were a lot of clips of shows from the series on Syfy.

Saved by the Bell: The new series takes place in our days, where Zack Morris is the mayor of California, and the programme follows a new batch of students at Bayside High School.

Rutherford Falls – Ed Helms plays in the comedy-drama of a man who tries to change his life, for which the city carries the name of his family.

Division A Produced by Amy Poehler, the comedy series follows a team of female university football.

Waiting – Produced by Mindy Kaling, the series follows a woman who asks her gay friend to donate sperm.

MacGruber -Will Forte has been announced to take the role of a parody of MacGuyver.

The Kids Tonight Show is the Show of this Night, with children who are of the interview.

A. P. Bio – series that NBC will be moving to the peacock for its third season.

Amber Ruffin Show – A week, at the end, presented by Amber Ruffin.

The peacock will be launched on the 15th of July.