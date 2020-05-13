How to make the perfect selfie, according to Mariah Carey

The american star Mariah Carey gave a short lesson on photography to his fans.

For Mariah Carey, everything is a question of lighting. On Friday, the international singer of 49 years published a photo on its Twitter account where it shows users a somewhat original take selfie. Squatting in front of a stand of popcorn, heels to toe, Mariah strikes a pose for the best light possible for his conversation FaceTime.

“Finding my light” [«trouver ma lumière», ndlr]she writes , with a sense of humor to caption his photo. His fans have obviously responded with a lot of love to this image : “You are the light,” writes a user, “the queen to find the perfect lighting for a selfie”, writes another, “with who are you FaceTime?”, questions a last.

Pretty cliché family for the 4th of July

The photo was probably taken during the celebrations of the 4th of July, the national holiday in american since Mariah has released a slide show on his account Instagram dressed the same way, that is to say, in a red dress and slinky. But this time, it is with her children that she has taken the pose. “They have agreed to get out of the bouncy house for a minute, time to take a photo with mom,” she wrote to caption the shot family.

To read : Mariah Carey, Natalie Portman, Nicole Scherzinger… the stars are celebrating the 4th of July

