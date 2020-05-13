How to make the perfect selfie, according to Mariah Carey

The american star Mariah Carey gave a short lesson on photography to his fans.

For Mariah Carey, everything is a question of lighting. On Friday, the international singer of 49 years published a photo on its Twitter account where it shows users a somewhat original take selfie. Squatting in front of a stand of popcorn, heels to toe, Mariah strikes a pose for the best light possible for his conversation FaceTime.

“Finding my light” [«trouver ma lumière», ndlr]she writes , with a sense of humor to caption his photo. His fans have obviously responded with a lot of love to this image : “You are the light,” writes a user, “the queen to find the perfect lighting for a selfie”, writes another, “with who are you FaceTime?”, questions a last.

Finding my light pic.twitter.com/bGaS0qCngG — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 5, 2019

Pretty cliché family for the 4th of July

The photo was probably taken during the celebrations of the 4th of July, the national holiday in american since Mariah has released a slide show on his account Instagram dressed the same way, that is to say, in a red dress and slinky. But this time, it is with her children that she has taken the pose. “They have agreed to get out of the bouncy house for a minute, time to take a photo with mom,” she wrote to caption the shot family.

To read : Mariah Carey, Natalie Portman, Nicole Scherzinger… the stars are celebrating the 4th of July