How to optimize its interior for the containment ?

Nicolas Ruiz, architect and founder of the studio HNA, provides free services in visio for the containment in order to optimize at best its home to feel good.

“An open space gives a feeling of volume “, explains the architect.

“” It is necessary to partition the spaces, not physically but visually “, he advises.

“Put the sofa in place of the tv and vice versa can give the impression of being in another space,” he advises again.

We had never spent so much time at home during the confinement ! Many are those who have realized that their interior was not fitted out in the best in these exceptional circumstances.

studio HNA,offers free services in visio for the containment to best organize his home to feel good. The architect shares her tips for readers to 20 Minutes for better live “24 hours on 24, 7 days on 7” at home.

Do a big cleaning in the spring

“In the apartments that I was able to visit virtually thanks to this initiative, there are cases that come back regularly. The first thing, it is a question of storage, particularly in small surfaces, ” observes the expert. It is inspired by the lagomor the art of ” neither too much, nor too little “, that cultivate our scandinavian friends at the daily.

“The brothel takes a lot of space visually. A large part of the perception of space is visual before being spatial, an open space gives a feeling of volume, “explains the architect, who recommends that you” make a great sorting “. Objective ? “Keep only those things that really need it. “The method of storage is simple :” The idea is to take all that home and divide them into two categories, what we will keep, what you want to throw. And he should be fired immediately what one wants to take for this to no longer encumbered in order to focus on the storage of what we guard. “

“The purpose of the storage is to go to a better life,” confided to 20 Minutes

Marie Kondo, the high priestess of the household from the spring, at the output of its best-sellers The Magic of the rangement (First Editions, 17,95 euros) and Ranger : The spark of happiness (Pygmalion, 17,90 euros), adopted by millions of followers. For the advice of the consultant storage the most famous in the world, feel free to look at Tidying Up With Marie on Netflix.

Still in confinement period, it is not always easy to do the sort. The tendency is rather for the storage of supplies and food to avoid going out too often. In most cities, the collection of bulky is suspended, the waste dumps closed, the structures taking donations such as recovery centres cannot accept more.

In this case, it is necessary to demonstrate a little bit of ingenuity in the absence of place.

“It must be organized and logical in its own way to store and think in terms of ergonomics. What you regularly need should be within reach, accessible, and what we need less of it can be in boxes, hidden. They will take up less space in the apartment visually, ” advises the architect.

Delineate spaces for uses

“It is necessary to partition the spaces, not physically but visually, and especially in the uses of” recommends Nicolas Ruiz. In the studios, where the sofa-bed serves as a sleeping and work space : “When it is in the position bed it is to sleep. To work, it must be in a position sofa. This allows the brain to realize that there are two uses and two different spaces. The sense of space will be distributed according to the uses and not bunk “, emphasizes the expert. And to insist : “If the space of the studio is the bedroom, the lounge and the kitchen. It is necessary to create rituals to help get into the state of mind of the use that one wants to make at this time. “

It is essential to have a space, even symbolic, dedicated to telework. “The most important thing is to find a place where one feels well and where he is comfortable to work. I had a lot of people who are working on their coffee table, bent in half and hurt the back. This is not a good idea, ” says the architect.

Ideally, the office should be installed facing the window to enjoy natural light and some fresh air. It is necessary to avoid placing it back to the window so as not to be bothered by the glare on the screen. The computer screen should be placed more than 50 cm from you and placed in such a way that the top of the screen is at your eye level, is recommended by occupational therapist employees 20 Minutes. Some small apartments do not have a desk or a table : “It is then necessary to raise the laptop or the coffee table with books under the feet for example,” the specialist offers.

City-dwellers are in particular lack of greenery during the confinement, do not hesitate to put a plant on your work space. “A house lives to the rhythm of the activities of its occupants. You should not hesitate to work half a day in the kitchen when there’s sunshine, and migrate into the living room, when it is sunny “, recommends Nicolas Ruiz. And to add : “If you have an outdoor space, it is necessary to enjoy it to the maximum ! “

If your apartment is exposed to the North and dark, the light reflectors may improve your situation. If you can’t get these, there are many tutorials for photographers to tinker around with cardboard and aluminum foil. We can also help ” small bathroom mirrors, if possible stickers “. “We will put them on the side of the window “, noted the expert.

Reinventing its interior

People who are confined with children sometimes don’t know too manage the bazaar of the latter. “It is possible to recover a storage cabinet used for something else, empty it and dedicate it to the toy storage time of the confinement. It is also necessary to take advantage of this time to empower children and to say to him : “this piece of furniture is designed to your toys, you’re doing as you want, but they should be stored inside at the end of the day,” ” advocates of the architect.

Please do not hesitate to move the furniture to find a new organization to be more practical during the quarantine. “I notice with people who call me that what is good for people during the containment, it is to have a project,” stressed the architect. Transform the room by changing the furniture arrangement can make. “Even if the development is not a problem ! This gives things to do, a perspective of change and this gives the impression that there is no more turning round in the home. Put the sofa in place of the tv and vice versa can give the impression of being in another space, ” stressed the architect. What a change of perspective while remaining confined at home !