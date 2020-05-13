How to pronounce really X Æ A-12, what means the name of the son of Elon Musk and Grimes

The independent artist Grimes and the investor / entrepreneur Elon Musk is definitely an improbable couple. When the two began dating, many thought that the relationship would not last a month, much less several years.

Yet, they have defied the odds and managed to stay together in spite of enemies. Recently, Grimes has given birth to the baby of the couple.

There is no doubt that Grimes and Musk are a couple of unusual, and the name they have chosen for their son reflects their unique perspective on life.

When Grimes and Elon Musk have-they began to go out together?

Musk has been linked to big names in entertainment, including Amber Heard. When he started out with the independent artist a lot more young, known under the name of Grimes at the beginning of 2018, this seemed to be a great start for the entrepreneur, however, controversial.

However, Grimes and Musk seemed to have a lot in common, and enjoy sending tweets on social networks, to the delight of the fans.

In July 2018, Musk and Grimes briefly unsubscribed on Twitter, but followed in August. Over the following months, Grimes and Musk have been spotted on several occasions. Musk has even attended the Game Awards in December 2019 and seemed to really appreciate the performance of Grimes at the event.

In January 2020, Grimes confirmed that she was expecting a baby. The child is the sixth of Musk, as he shares five children with his ex, Justine Wilson.

Elon Musk and Grimes just welcomed a son

Grimes has slowly become more open about her pregnancy over a period of months, sharing pictures of the bump and talking about his strange desires, including toast heavily buttered and cubes from caffeine. Finally, at the beginning of the month of may of this year, Grimes has given birth to her and the son of Musk.

While the advent of the baby has been a joyful experience, the artist and his boyfriend were quickly confused fans when they revealed the name of the new-born.

Grimes and Musk confirmed that they have named their son X Æ A-12. Shortly after the great revelation, Grimes went on Twitter to break down the name and what it means.

She explained: “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my spelling elvish Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence), A-12 = a precursor of SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defenses, just the speed. Great in combat, but non-violent. ”

The “A” in the name of the baby is the favorite song of Grimes, “Archangel”, while the number 12 represents the sign of the chinese zodiac of the rat.

• X, the unknown variable ⚔️

• Æ, my spelling elvish Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = a precursor to the SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defenses, just the speed. Excellent in combat, but non-violent

+

(A = Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️ rat metal) – ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒ ꧂ 小 仙女 (@Grimezsz) 6 may 2020

Grimes has said how to pronounce the name of his son

Even after the detailed explanation that Grimes was given as to the meaning and structure behind the name of his son, a lot of people were still confused as to how to pronounce exactly a nickname so complicated. Grimes has tried to make the light taking over the social media, a few days after the birth of the baby.

In response to a question on how to correctly pronounce the name of the baby, Grimes said: “it’s just X, like the letter X. Then A. I. Like the way you said the letter Was and then me. ”

Musk, in a conversation with Joe Rogan, has revealed how he pronounces the name: “It’s just X, the letter x And then the Æ is, as, pronounced” ash “.” Musk has also said that Grimes was the one who had chosen the name for their son, admitting that his girlfriend artist is “great names”.

While most children would find it difficult to become a name like that, any child of Musk is condemned to a life truly extraordinary and unlikely to be the subject of many criticisms.