How to rearrange the slot for the containment ? The advice of an interior designer

Between those who have a garden, those who do not, those who live in apartments, those who live in houses, those who live alone, in couple or with kids… Everyone is living a daily different during this time period so special containment.

For each of you, Anne-Laure Delalandre, interior architect in the Île-de-France and Normandy, shares her tips for rearrange at best its housing during the containment.

Rule n°1 : storage

For the interior architect, storage and cleaning are very important in these times of confinement where you spend the whole day at home. “If you have children, it is good to dedicate a piece of furniture where they can store everything that is in connection with their activities : coloring, painting, play dough… This allows you to store everything after having done an activity, put a beginning and an end, it is important for the child. “

“As it was a little more time than usual in our house, we can also provide hours of maintenance of the place of life : household, storage, preparation of food…” And in the family, everyone can participate. “Even if it is only 15/20 minutes each per day. “

Rule n°2 : a large household of spring

Furthermore, Anne-Laure Delalandre advises to take advantage of the confinement to do a real cleaning, and storage of spring, it is a pledge of well-being. She quoted the precepts of the Japanese Marie Kondo, for whom ” to live in a house orderly a positive impact on all other aspects of your life.”

Rule n°3 : organize spaces

“If we have a closed office, it is ideal for telecommuting, says Anne-Laure Delalandre. But even if we don’t, and that one must work on the living room table for example, it is important to store the computer, the books each time the day is over…”

When there was no dedicated place to work, to force to store, this allows you to say to his mind as the work is completed.

Even if it may take a bit of time in the morning to put everything in place, ” we can say that it is the travel time that is usual to get to work “. The ideal is to be able to design a game space, a work area, a space relaxation/sports…

Rule n°4 : A space of isolation

For this interior architect of 38 years, it is essential to organize a “decompression chamber” in its housing. In an office, on a balcony, in a bedroom, on a terrace… “The goal is to provide 10 to 20 minutes of quiet, of relaxation, nap, yoga… to decompress once a day,” she says. In this period of confinement, it is essential. And this may persist after confinement. “

For people who have a small dwelling in which it is not possible to preserve a space of isolation somewhere, the architect advise to change the atmosphere of his home ” with candles, subdued lighting, relaxing music…. ”

The goal is to create an atmosphere, a bubble of reconnection to the self.

Rule # 5 : rethink the layout of the furniture

“When you live in a housing, it is a very difficult exercise because one does not see even more furniture so we are accustomed ! “admits the interior designer.

To rethink the furniture arrangement in your home, or you ask for the opinion of a third person, by phone, or you make a plan of your home on paper. “But it is necessary to make the plan to scale and cut out the furniture, always on the scale, to be able to have on your plan, says Anne-Laure Delalandre. The purpose is to make areas of circulation around the housing. We no longer need to avoid or to type in such and such a piece of furniture every time we move. “

The architect, heavily influenced by the Feng Shui, the chinese method, which is to feel better in and of itself, reminds us of a fundamental of that doctrine : “Do not turn your mirror face a door or a window because the energy is reflected in and emerges directly. Instead, put your mirror perpendicular to a window, this will indeed be brighter. “

