how to reproduce his wavy falsely neglected from the red carpet

The season of awards ceremonies in full swing. At the last ceremony of the Golden Globes, Margot Robbie has once again proved that minimalism is that there are more chic by showing up on the red carpet coiffed and made-up with simplicity. Just before the evening, the australian actress has had the chance to pass between the hands of Bryce Scarlett, a famous hairdresser world-renowned : “I wanted her hair to have a air soft and textured to go perfectly with her dress, Chanel bold and modern.

To achieve this hairstyle natural and slightly wavy, Bryce Scarlett has relied on two brands hair, we love all : Morocannoil for the care and T3 Micro for the heaters :

– On damp hair, apply a few drops of the iconic care Treatment Light (for blondes) to provide a perfect base for styling.

– Then apply the Mousse Volumatrice on the hair roots and a small amount of Moroccanoil Blow Dry Concentrate on the tips

– Then apply the Spray Perfect Defense to protect from the heat, then start to dry out the hair with the T3 Cura Luxury and a round brush for a smooth finish and full-bodied.

– For the waves loose and unstructured, focus then on the tapered cylinder of the collection T3 Whirl Trio. The mouthpiece ideal for a uniform movement and natural.

– Then apply the Moroccanoil Mending Merger to the tips of the hair for a smooth silky.

– Finally, spray the Moroccanoil Luminous Spray on all sections of the hair to keep the look in place.

Elizabeth Sall