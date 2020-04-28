How to take care of her hair like Natalie Portman ?

To detangle, a crucial step

After a long day, an evening, a little too watered down, there is a tendency to skimp on this step. And yet, untangling her hair is an essential act when it is desired to maintain them in health, and it, obviously, Natalie Portman was well understood. Now, a measure time-consuming as it can become a real part of pleasure is in any case what seems to be telling us the Ol All in One Milk from Davines. This detangler is formulated with a base of natural assets, and is to come, in addition, make the hair much more silky. Small supplement of soul : 1% of the funds collected is donated to the environmental association 1% For the Planet, when you were told that the combing could be nice !

Feed in depth

Waking up with a hairstyle, flawless ? It may be in the movies, but in real life, these things do not happen or your hair, or on those of Natalie Portman. And yes, to have a beautiful hair, it is necessary to spend a little bit of time, especially at the time of the feed. This step, that tends to be overlooked, however, is capital in the health of the hair, and in the rendering overall. The Dark Oil of Sebastian will regenerate from the inside, but it will also establish itself as a product styling ! A 2 in 1 that does graissera not the hair, and bring him simply a natural shine and ease of styling… take your breath away !

Do not apply anything

If, like many, you have already ousted the components are the most harmful to your bathroom, this is a first not noticeable, congratulations ! But when it comes to hair, the approach can easily be pushed further, so as to make them beautiful… and natural ! And it goes through key steps such as the shampoo. The shampoo solid stick of Cut by Fred part of these products which can no longer happen after using it. Packaged in a packaging rechargeable, this shampoo vegan is going to come clean and detoxify the hair, to the irritation subsided and a cool feeling not unpleasant, which reflected an effective capillary unprecedented !

The team Lucette