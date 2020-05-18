How to take the make-up pastel trend spring beauty 2020

Long shunned because of its connotation with vintage old-fashioned, pastel is making a big comeback among the trends make-up of the year. How to wear it in 2020 and apply them with taste ? Experts give us their tips for a successful look beautiful with pastel colors without making missteps.

Summary

Lavender, blue, pale, pink powder, green water… The pastel colors have made their show on the fashion shows this spring 2020. Halo multi-coloured around the eyes at Balmain, in blush pink that climbs up to the eyelids in Valentino, touch-blue with the eyes and the mouth in Kenzo or eyeshadow lavender at Nina Ricci…

The creators are given to heart joy to invent this style right landed of the 1980s. Rather than mimic the look of icons of the pop era such as Madonna, Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears, the pastel freed of its connotation with vintage often considered old-fashioned and goes back in 2020 in a version that is much more subtle and delicate.

“After the winter, when it was buried under layers of clothes and makeup, comes the spring where we get “undressed”, it lightens the concealer and the colors. The pastel brings a lot of sweetness and freshness, “says Patrick Lorentz, Senior makeup Artist Estée Lauder. A want of lightness that our expert observes, more generally, in the industry of makeup : “We saw exactly what happened after the 1980s. People have got tired of having the color all over and look like pots of paints ! Thus appeared the first trend make-up nude in the 1990s. Today it is the same phenomenon, we return to something more tender, as the pastel“. An opinion that is shared by Huda Kattan, Make-up artist and Founder of the brand Huda Beauty has launched a collection of palettes for the eyes dedicated to the pastel : “Pastel is the ‘new nude‘! It may seem a little scary if one has never used pastel colors before, but I urge everyone to try it. They are very easy to wear. There is necessarily a color that will flatter your complexion, whatever your age or your skin color”. It has to do is take a ride on the social networks to find the magnitude of the trend : Jennifer Lopez, to Dua Lipa passing by Kim Kardashian, the celebrity of all generations to fall in with the makeup pastel on the eyes, the mouth, the cheeks and even to the end of the nail.

The two-color stars of the season ? The lilac and the yellow pastel. “The lilac is pretty universal, it flatters a lot of the light shades or very tanned. It is wonderful on green eyes and brown. Yellow is one of the major new features. It can be scary, because we think that it is a color mobile only when it is tanned, then it is also beautiful on a pale skin. In addition, these are all two-color portable at any age,” says Patrick Lorentz.

Our expert recommends you choose a maximum of two areas of the face with makeup in pastel and no more : “For a make-up daythe look should be rather simple and minimalist to avoid the first degree too vintage, and the side a little bland. For example, choose a fard pastel satin and apply with a flat brush over the entire eyelid, blending the edges in the crease of the eye. It is more modern if the blush is a little blurry, rather than making a plot impeccable. Add a blush of pastel pink or orange very strong and creamy. Apply mascara and finish with a touch of gloss transparent or coral,” he advises.

For a evening look with the pastelHuda Kattan advises to bet on finishes that glitter : “Create a base with an eyeshadow pastel matte. You can add a second shade darker in the crease. Use your finger to draw a third grade of metal, and apply it along the eyelash by making light circular movements to add a touch of sparkling. Add as many as necessary !”

Finally, the varnish pastel dress all hands this spring and summer 2020. Baby blue, pink ballerina, mint in the water, salmon, lavender, etc. shades that are tender and delicate, replacing the traditional red and flashy colours. For the amateurs of nail art. it is the time to test the manicure in pastel multicolor who has the wind in its sails.

Even if the makeup pastel leaves room for creativity, a few mistakes are to be avoided in order not to fall into the side “old-fashioned” : “Avoid the association of several eyeshadows pastel or the total look. Side texture, I recommend the shadow iridescent… it is a bit of a has-been, it recalls the bad side of the years 2000. The mat is a little “hard” and loses the transparency, the lightness that one seeks in the pastel. Finally, don’t forget to accompany the intensity of the pastel according to your skin color. If it’s too bright, it can whiten the complexion, and this is not very flattering,” says Patrick Lorentz. To your brushes !