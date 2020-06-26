How to use the mini-fringe ?

I wanted a renewal capillary ? Dare the mini-fringe to be fashionable throughout the summer.

Hairstyle lighthouse fashion week the spring-summer of 2019, the mini fringe is making a huge comeback in the summer of 2020.

During the parade Prada in the past year, the top Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford had released the kick-off of the come-back hair. The model had walked the catwalk wearing a baby “bangs” tapered in the front.

Since then, many women have decided to adopt this style of hairstyle original. But before you take the plunge, it is best to consider what style of mini fringe is the most suitable for your face.

How to use the short fringe ?

For a mini-fringe is perfect, it is best to consult a professional. The goal ? To find the ideal height or, in any case, the one that suits best to your face.

If you have the round face, this hairstyle will be perfect for you. With a chin that is slightly marked and the cheeks are well rounded, has the peculiarity of having a face that is very sweet. The short fringe and side decreasing to refine the face by him, giving him more length. On the other hand, if your face is rather long, it is better to opt for a bit more long-range the strip of the curtain or on the side.

The hairdresser will tell you that the mini-fringe is recommended for people whose hair is thick. If the hair is too fine, the fringe will not be enough, and the desired effect will fall. Also, it is preferable to have straight hair to fly this beauty. If this is not the case, you can take just in their place.

Side-length, good news ! The mini fringe can be used both in short hair than in long hair.

The star followers of the mini-fringe

Among the stars, many are those who have already fallen into the mini-fringe. If Úrsula Corberó, the mythical interpreter of Tokyo in the series The House Of Paper has made her signature hairstyle, to other personalities, such as Emma Watson or Shy, I’m succumbing to it on a regular basis. Regardless of your style, they have shown that the mini-fringe that could be adapted to any look, from the most classical to the most extravagant.

So, ready to adopt ?