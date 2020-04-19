How to view the documentary series of Michael Jordan

This weekend premieres “The Last Dance“the documentary series that chronicles in detail the career of Michael Jordan and the trajectory of the Chicago Bulls of the nineties.

With Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman as stars, the docuserie, “includes previously unpublished material from the 1997-1998 season”, indicates Netflix on their platform.

The documentary consists of 10 episodes that will be airing on a weekly basis.

“The Last Dance” premieres this Sunday 19 Aprilwhile in, Netflix out Monday 20.

Schedule of the premiere (Sunday, 19th):

United States: 18:00 PT/ 21:00 ET

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 pm

Venezuela: 21:00 pm

Paraguay: 21:00 pm

Colombia: 20:00 pm

Mexico: 20:00 pm

Peru: 20:00 pm

Ecuador: 20:00 pm

*The premiere on Netflix on April 20 does not specify hours.

The series will be able to see from Sunday 19 through ESPNwhile Monday, 20 will be available in the platform Netflix.