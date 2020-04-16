How to view the Draft NFL 2020 online

Despite the cancellation of major sporting events all over the world due to the pandemic coronavirus, as the seasons of the NBA, the NHL and MLS in the united States, The NFL is moving forward with its project annual draft, with the first round beginning at 8 pm ET Thursday April 23,.

The league dismissed the plans to hold the draft in Vegas this year and, instead, will be a “draft virtual” with team executives making choices remotely.

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 8-11: 30 p. m. ET (5-8: 30 p. m.PT)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24, 7-11: 30 p. m. ET (4-8: 30 p. m.PT)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25, 12-7 pm. ET (9 a.m. to 4 p. m. PT)

ESPN and NFL Network will join for the first two nights of the draft for a single transmission in both channels with Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN, and Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner of NFL Network. The team of ESPN College GameDay, including Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor, Kirk herbstreit here, Desmond Howard & Todd McShay will lead the coverage on ABC for Thursday and Friday. For coverage of the Saturday of the last four rounds of the draft, the three networks will share coverage.

ESPN Deportes will have coverage in Spanish of the Draft 2020 of the NFL with Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega of Monday Night Football.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick, followed by the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

ABC will the three days of the draft, if you have a wireless antenna connected to your tv and get your station ABC local, you can look at free of charge.

Subscription options: the NFL Draft will be broadcast ABC ESPN, ESPN Sports and NFL Network. There is also a live stream on the application WatchESPN or the application NFL Mobile (or ESPN.com or NFL.com). A warning: you must demonstrate that you have a subscription to the television (usually a cable or satellite provider that includes ESPN network or NFL to be able to watch live on any of the applications.

Cutters, cable TV cable have several options for viewing the draft through a streaming service of live TV:

-Sling TV

-YouTube TV

-Hulu with Live TV

-FuboTV

-AT&T TV Now