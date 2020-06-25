how to watch free movies in the game Epic ?

After the concerts, Epic Games will organize movie nights, free in its game of battle royale. As surprising as it may seem, the players will be invited to start the game is not to play, but to watch a feature-length film. Here is the program.

Epic Games has a reputation for innovation and regularly organized events are most unusual as each other. Among the more recent ones, we can mention the concert of Travis Scott in April, which was attended by 12 million players, or simply the end of the season 2, chapter 2, which was attended by more than 20 million people both in the game and on the platforms of live streaming. If you remember, Epic Games promised that a movie of this director Christopher Nolan I was going to be released this summer, after announcing the second trailer of the first Principle. Thing promised, thing owed. The real battle becomes this week’s ciné-parc free open to all players.

What are the films screened and when ?

In total, Epic Games will show three films of Christopher Nolan. There are Starta thriller of science-fiction that came out in 2010 with Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen Page. Fans of the Dark Knight will be pleased to know that Batman Begins (2005) with Christian Bale and Cillian Murphy is also scheduled. Finally, one is The Prestige, a psychological thriller released in the year 2006 with Christian Bale, David Bowie and Scarlett Johansson.

However, the programming of these films depends on the country in which it is located. In France, we have the right to Batman Begins while the Americans watch Start. The dissemination of Batman Begins is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, June 26,. Epic Games has done the best for those who are working for the two emissions, are scheduled. The first is 7 in the morning while the second is 19hHour of france.

How to watch free Batman Begins in the morning ?

To participate in the movie Batman begins for free and without registration, you only need to run Fortnite. Then, go to the Party mode for Realnot the Battle Royale. You can also go in a group as a classic of the part. Once arrived on the island, the Royal jubilee, head to the large projection screen outdoor whose location is indicated in the photo below. If you want to activate the subtitles, please refer to the guide audio settings.

Here is where you will find the large screen on the island, the Royal jubilee / Epic Games

Later, Epic Games would like to distribute several films by country. The study was explained in a press release that : “ However, we are confident that the opportunity to meet with friends or family in front of a film on the inside of the royal jubilee is an idea which is very exciting, and it is for this reason that we want to extend the means to participate in the future “. In the meantime, enjoy your movie tomorrow and don’t forget the popcorn !

