How to watch the livestream of GLAAD Together in Pride

GLAAD is giving a hand to the relief efforts against the coronavirus with a special star in his own Together in pride: you are not alone.
Dozens of celebrities and members of the community, LGBTQ + and beyond have registered to participate in the on-line special, which takes place this Sunday, April 26.
“At a time when some people LGBTQ could be isolated in homes that did not say, GLAAD brings together the biggest stars and allied LGBTQ to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” said the president and ceo of GLAAD. Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release.
For more details on the event, including the ways in which you can help make a difference, keep scrolling.
When the Together in pride: you are not alone livestream start and how can I watch it?
Set your calendars for this Sunday, at 20 h. EST / 17 p.m. PST, and tune in to the livestream on GLAAD Youtube Channel and Facebook.
What celebrities are involved Together in pride: you are not alone?
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh co-organize the event, which will also include performance Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Mj Rodriguez, George Salazar and the cast of Broadway Little pill jagged.
The range starred, also includes appearances by Billy Porter, Jonathan Van Ness, Rosie O’donnell, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany and a lot more.
What is GLAAD to raise funds and how can I get involved?
The livestream will CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 community centers, LGBTQ around the world.
The CEO of CenterLink, Denise Spivak, said in a press release: “The centers LGBTQ are the heart of the community, and throughout the pandemic COVID-19, these centres have continued to provide connectivity and vital services, pivoting to the virtual programming, editing services in-person when possible, and ensuring that their communities have resources and support when they need it the most. ”
Make sure you follow the livestream from Sunday for more information on how to donate, and continue to come back on E! News for updates in real-time at the beginning of the event.
For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.