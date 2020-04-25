How to watch the livestream of GLAAD Together in Pride

GLAAD is giving a hand to the relief efforts against the coronavirus with a special star in his own Together in pride: you are not alone.

Dozens of celebrities and members of the community, LGBTQ + and beyond have registered to participate in the on-line special, which takes place this Sunday, April 26.

“At a time when some people LGBTQ could be isolated in homes that did not say, GLAAD brings together the biggest stars and allied LGBTQ to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” said the president and ceo of GLAAD. Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release.

For more details on the event, including the ways in which you can help make a difference, keep scrolling.

When the Together in pride: you are not alone livestream start and how can I watch it?

Set your calendars for this Sunday, at 20 h. EST / 17 p.m. PST, and tune in to the livestream on GLAAD Youtube Channel and Facebook.