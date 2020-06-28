how Tom Cruise helped Henry Cavill to be so badass

While the resumption of the filming of season 2 of The Witcher is imminent, Henry Cavill thanks Tom Cruise in an interview with Patrick Stewart for Variety.

The Man Of Steel of DC has nice said that you love everything that is physical during the filming, he says that it was through his collaboration with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible Fallout he was able to make Geralt of Riv, a character so badass.

“Working with Tom has really helped me to appreciate even more to do my own tricks. “says Henry Cavill. “I’d really like to be able at all sure of that now“.

“This brings an essential element to the character. If the public continues to Geralt on the screen, you must believe that it is I myself. If it is that I am not the one who does the tricks, I would like to have the impression that as a betrayal of the character. So try to really make the most possible, as soon as the production allows me“.

This should give some cold sweat on the insurers.

Also, Henry Cavill expressed delight that Zack Snyder has the ability to mount your Zack Snyder the Justice League for HBO Max.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With such a character, to carry the role, even outside of filming. And you become this character in the eyes of the public. When I meet with the children, do not know who is Henry Cavill, but they know Suoerman. There is a responsibility to support it, because it is a character so amazing. It is a responsibility that I’m happy to lead, and I hope that I pourrrais continue to play Superman in the years to come“.