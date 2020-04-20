How, when and where to see ‘The Last Dance’, the series of Michael Jordan?

The moment you see the end ‘The Last Dance’ is about. The series-a documentary of Michael Jordan it is a good reason to stay home and enforce the quarantine with a singular expectation.

There are several athletes who have excelled in their different branches, but few have transcended to the mark a period complete in the sport at a global level as it did Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, during the decade of the 90’s.

Jordan is considered to the best basket player of all times, beyond that the statistics in favour of other figures such as LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant. Jordan came to the crowds and is the figure he grew up with the current generation of NBA players, in addition has influenced other legends from other sports, as in the queen of racquetball, Paola Longoria, to name just one example.

“The Last Dance”, which focuses especially in the season 1997-98, the latest in the Jordan was surrounded by the generation that marked a period as Scottie Pipen and the flamboyant Dennis Rodman, promises to reveal some important stories of Jordan outside of the hurt and that had an impact on the pitch.

How important are those stories?

The own Jordan wrote a letter in which it expressed its fear for the documentary, as believes that it can make their fans change a little bit the picture you have of him and his feats.

“When people see these videos, will think that I am a horrible person”, shared in accordance with the documentary’s director, Jason Hurt. (Here you can check out the full cotextoy more).

Where and when to see The Last Dance?

We have to make clear that in Mexico, the documentary to be released on Monday April 20, through Netflix.

But if you’re reading this from United states or Puerto Ricothen you are a suertudote, because you’ll be throwing the first two chapters this same Sunday the 19th starting at 21:00 hours through ESPN.

In both cases, they are going to release two chapters a week, so we advise you to take the snack (great snack) list, because you’re not going to want to move.

So soon, and while it comes time for the anticipated premiere, we’ll leave you here to our exclusive of the touching letter that Jordan wrote to his mother, so that you warmed up the engines.