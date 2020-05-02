How will be organized as soon as this week, the return of the markets in Bourges

The City of Bourges had communicated as early as Saturday on the social networks regarding the reopening of the market in The Chancellery on Wednesday, and the corn exchange this Saturday, before the markets of the Val d Auron (Tuesday), Chestnuts (Thursday) and Gibjoncs (Friday) follow the week after. Confirmed information in stride through the services of the prefecture and materialized by the issue, on Monday, of the prefectorial authorization of derogation. Remained a major interrogative to which the mayor of Bourges Pascal White (radical Movement) did not wish to answer last weekend : what measures will be put in place in the markets to ensure compliance with public health ? The main lines have been exposed on Monday in the late afternoon during a videoconference press.

Extended time schedules and concurrent number of clients limited

In order to “spread the flow of customers”, the opening of markets berruyers, which do not gather that the food shops will be expanded, from 7: 30 a.m. to 13 hours. In addition to the display of safety instructions at the entrance to the markets and “the provision of hydroalcoholic gel” to wash one’s hands, one input and one unique output will be set to “count the number of customers’ present on each site. Because in effect, the input number will be limited.

The market of the corn exchange benefits including a special exemption “for the simultaneous presence of 90 merchants and 100 guests on the site given the security conditions in place and the layout of the place,” says the order.

To ensure the smooth operation of markets and the respect of the rules of alienation – in particular, between the stalls, a distance of three metres minimum to be complied with, the ushers and representatives of the city will be present.

One week ” experimental and critical “

Believed until last week that the reopening could represent “a risk” to the health of the population, and to promote the establishment of a drive to the corn exchange, Pascal White has come to accept the idea of a return of the markets, step up, for several weeks, especially by the FNSEA18 and the union of traders non-sedentary of the Berry.

But the elected, warns : “This week is an experimental and critical. Or things go well and we can place the provisional program of progressive reopening of markets or this is not going well and I reserve the right not to prosecute.”

The complexity of the dossier Saint-Bonnet

If the market Monday Asnières stopped himself a few weeks before the outbreak of coronavirus, its reopening is not on the agenda. The Sunday market of la halle Saint-Bonnet is, she is always in the study. “Its configuration is that its re-opening is the most complicated. Work is being conducted to find a solution,” concedes Pascal White.

“A reopening quickly is desirable, but it is, to the discharge of the municipality, of a complex folder, recognizes Patrick Audoucet, president of the union of traders non-sedentary of the Berry. I have to speak tomorrow (Tuesday, editor’s NOTE) with Philippe Mercier (first deputy in charge of the trade) on the subject to find a solution. Many parameters are taken into account, knowing that it would be necessary to review the market in its entirety in order to be able to reopen it. One could imagine to save space streets Parmentier and Edouard-Vaillant. It may be also close to the underground car park, from where they can penetrate into the halle, which would pose a problem to count the number of people. Is it that all this is possible ? I don’t know yet.”

