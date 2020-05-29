How will happen to the reopening of cinemas in the Marne, the Aisne and the Ardennes?

The news came on Thursday. The cinemas will re-open on 22 June. In the dark rooms of the Marne, the Aisne and the Ardennes, this announcement does not ensure that good news.

Cinemas French have lived their hundred days. One hundred days of closure, 14 weeks without a single entry. This mess should theoretically come to an end on 22 June. However, the health measures will be draconian and conditions for opening are still unknown. “We look forward to “, reacts François Thirriot, an officer of the company from the ardennes North-East Cinema (which manages, among others, cinemas S

nws and Charleville-Mézières). “The profession has made, as early as 19 may, a proposal to reopen the cinema in good conditions. (…) We are waiting for the final validation. “

The big blur

“It will be good to work again,” says the head of the cinema of Laon. But Valerie Vaugoyau announcement especially to be in a period of vagueness : “My CEO has a meeting tonight (Friday night) at the prefecture. We’ll know more after that. “She knows, however, is that” it will be very complicated “, it will be necessary to apply the gestures of the barrier (” mask mandatory for the client, visor for employees, separations… “) and that she expects the material. It is the blur also on the plan of the distributors and of the output of new movies. In short, she expects the 22 June with impatience, but especially hope to have concrete answers to the multiple problems caused by the health crisis.

The uncertainty, this is also the prevailing sense for the director of the film Château-Thierry. “We expect the guidelines of the Federation nationale des cinemas français, by next week,” says Claire Tepaz. As a precaution, she has already ordered masks, visors, the hydroalcoholic gel… Then re-open on the 22nd ? “Yes it’s technically possible… it is also necessary that you have movies. We still have De Gaulle… The rest is already on VOD. “

“We will not open to open ”

Everyone counts on Mulan It was expected in march… health Crisis requires, Mulanthe new Disney movie, is not expected before July. The leaders of halls hope that this blockbuster will restart their activity. It is a remake of the animated cult classic, in a version epic movie chinese”, directed by New zealander Niki Caro, and with Liu Yifei (view in Rogue One – A Star Wars Story) as the main actress. However, the date of exit would be on the 24th of July… One month after the reopening of our theater. The spectators will be waiting, but this waiting will be more difficult for the leaders room. Other film hoped, the 22 July, the new Christopher Nolan (The Dark Night, Inception, Interstellar…), Tenetwith Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. Finally, on 12 August, another blockbuster is expected to : Wonder Woman 1984the continued adventures of the heroine in DC. But be careful, given the situation, these dates may change. Professionals expect, however, these movies to boost attendance in theatres. Related Post: Re-opening of the sports halls from may 24 ?

Stéphane Rezki, head of the Opéraims (to Reims), wants for him to be pragmatic. It is ” delighted to reopen “, he concedes not be completely sure of the date of 22 June. From a health point of view as for the distributors, it expects that everything is organized because there has been a certain amount of “precipitation” : “The closure was sudden… The opening is just as important. “

The tone is darker on the side of Daniel Castaner, director of the Palace Epernay. The date of 22 June has taken the world of short. “We expected more at the beginning of July or mid-July “, he said, confirming the words of his colleague from reims. “We’re not going to open to open ! It has not yet back on the health concerns, and then there were zero film. “So, despite the Prime minister’s announcement, Daniel Castaner does not” jump and joy “. In addition to all these uncertainties, “it is the triple punishment : the constraint of 100 km lifted, the weather…” Nothing to push people in dark rooms. And, fatalist, to announce : “The worst is ahead of us. “

A tone that contrasts with the official communication and lilt of Pathé-Gaumont (which is part of the movie Reims-Thillois). The cinema will re-open well ” 22 June “, “the teams are mobilized” and the films will be ” exciting “… Some evil spirits will think easily that Gaumont surjoue the joy and good mood…