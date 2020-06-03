How will the season 6 of the Better Call Saul will loop the loop

“Where is Jimmy in there ? Has he completely erased from his mind ?”

Better Call Saul it has become better than Breaking Bad ? Wes Anderson assured recently that it is his favorite series, and in the June issue of First currently in the kiosks (with Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman on the cover, available on our shop), we ask the question to the co-creator of Better Call Saul, formerly head writer of Breaking Bad. Now the only master on board since Vince Gilligan has taken a step back, Peter Gould gives us details about the fundamental differences of writing between the two series, and did a bit of teasing on the season 6.

When asked the value of having imagined these short scenes in black and white that fall chronologically after the end of Breaking Badwhere Jimmy/Saul has adopted the identity of Gene, he responds :” Because I haven’t been able to stop me. (Laughter.) I am totally fascinated by this character. And as long as it is in life, there are still things to tell about him. I don’t want to say too much, but there’s a scene very indicative at the beginning of the season 2 : while it is locked up in a local trash during a whole night, it is discovered that he wrote on the wall “SG was here”. It means that Gene always try to be Saul Goodman. This poses a fundamental question : where is Jimmy in there ? Has he completely erased from his mind ? This is something that I really wanted to dig and with a perfect loop. “

The maintenance of six pages with Peter Gould – as well as an exclusive interview of Quentin Tarantino and a long meeting with Patty Jenkins is back in the magazine. Go to your newsagent the nearest !

Wonder Woman 1984, and Gal Gadot on the cover of the June issue of First

