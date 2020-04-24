How would the qualification to the next Champions if they cancel the leagues of Europe by the coronavirus

According to a document of the UEFA consulted by the AFP, the second round of the Champions league would end up the 7th and 8th of August and the rooms would be held between the 11 and the 15. The semi-finals would be the 18 and the 19, playing the final 29. The Europa League would have their final on the 27th of August and the semi-finals of the 17 and the 20. “It is an optimistic scenario, who can say that the borders will be open?”, said a source close to the negotiations.