How would the qualification to the next Champions if they cancel the leagues of Europe by the coronavirus

In the case of suspended definitely the national championships due to the pandemic of coronavirus, the squares in european club competitions shall be vested “according to the sporting merits,” said Thursday the European Union of Football (UEFA).
“If the competitions domestic end prematurely for legitimate reasons… UEFA would ask (the league) to select the clubs for the UEFA club competitions 2020-21 based on sporting merits” this season, he added the european organization after a videoconference meeting of its executive committee.
The procedure of selection of the clubs qualified for the Champions League and the Europa League should “be based on objective criteria, transparent and non-discriminatory,” said the UEFAwho defends at the same time “end of the national competitions currently interrupted”. In the event that stop finalthe rankings at that time could be used to decide the tickets for the Champions League and the Europa League.
The announcement comes at a time when several countries fear an anticipated end to their seasons football, due to the confinements imposed by the pandemic of the coronavirus.
At the beginning of this weekthe federation of the Dutch football association (KNVB) announced the possibility of that is finished now the seasonafter the government’s decision to extend the prohibition of meetings until September due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The belgian league will decide next week if it ends his season with his current classification, declaring champion of the Witches, while the scottish can do the same thing. In contrast, the German Bundesliga expects to restart the competition on the 9th of may, confirmed on Thursday.
The media had picked up in recent days speculations as the automatic qualification for the european competitions of the clubs that participated in the current course, 2019/20. Other information fed into the idea of a european classification attributed according to the coefficient UEFA cluba criterion that in France for example, would give advantage to Lyon, seventh in the championship at the time of the suspension, to the detriment of Marseille (2nd) or Lille (4).
Recalling that the health of the players and the spectators “is the first concern”, UEFA did not provide details about the schedule for resuming the competition. One of the scenarios developed by a working group which brings together the European Leagues and the Association of European Clubs (ECA) plans to finish the national competitions in early August and will dedicate this month to the Champions League and the Europa League, suspended in mid-march in a full knockout.
According to a document of the UEFA consulted by the AFP, the second round of the Champions league would end up the 7th and 8th of August and the rooms would be held between the 11 and the 15. The semi-finals would be the 18 and the 19, playing the final 29. The Europa League would have their final on the 27th of August and the semi-finals of the 17 and the 20. “It is an optimistic scenario, who can say that the borders will be open?”, said a source close to the negotiations.