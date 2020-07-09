How Zendaya and John David Washington have managed to convert a whole movie in the midst of the pandemic

For Zendaya and John David Washington the hustle never stops, even in the midst of a pandemic.

Deadline reports the actors who participated in the filming of the next movie Malcolm & Mary from 17 June to 2 July. Due to the pandemic in the course, the players and the team have taken many steps to ensure the safety of all parties involved, as is required by the Writers Guild of America, the Directors guild of America and the Screen actors Guild.

According to Deadlinethe pre-production of the film began on 16 march, shortly after The euphoria writer and creator Sam Levinson received a call from Zendaya, who asked him if he would be able to write and make a film during the decade of the forties.

Then, in the course of six short days, Levinson, wrote the Malcolm & Mary script with Zendaya and John David Washington to the spirit. Deadline he said that the plot ” has a few echoes of Netflix History of the weddingwhile the exploration of a range of social problems that the world is living ” , with COVID-19 as one of these issues.

From there, the project has been financed by Levinson, his production partner and his wife Ashley Levinsonproducer Kevin TurenWashington and Zendaya, because keeping to a small group of trust could help to ensure the safety of the players and the team.