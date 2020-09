Critics commonly utilize words like ‘floaty’ or ‘imprecise’ to define sidescrolling platformers that do not rather toenail the feeling of leaping. These are words for video games that are practically terrific– pull down by the continuous, bothersome nuisance of a core communication that does not really feel adequate. So yes, Trials of the Blood Dragon’s platforming areas really feel floaty. And yes, they’re inaccurate. But neither descriptor rather covers it. Here’s one that does: abysmal.

