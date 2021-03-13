Huge charms! Mia Khalifa shows them for her OnlyFans

With nice content that surely pleased the day to more than one internet user model, entrepreneur and former actress Mia Khalifa managed to gather many sighs with a publication that she shared recently, in it we can appreciate its huge charms.

This new post was made by Mia Khalifa just 9 hours ago through her official Instagram account, such it seems that the model found a new way to promote her OnlyFans page only that now instead of putting the name as it should be uses an “onleefanz” variation, reading it immediately we identify what she wants to refer to, it is more than obvious that you do not believe it.

Taking advantage of this new way of motivating her fans to subscribe to her page Mia Khalifa shared in that publication two videos and four photographs in which she appears showing a little her charms in a way not as daring as many would like but rather flirtatious.

The beautiful social media celebrity born in Beirut, Lebanon has earned the hearts and admiration of her follower’s thanks to her courage to withdraw from the film industry for adults, so she largely remains popular today, because her more than 23 million 100,1000 followers expect her to return to that industry or share similar content, just as you could surely find in her OnlyFans.

As for the publication that already has 762 thousand 967 like’s first we find a video, Mia Khalifa is wearing a tiny red top of fairly thin suspenders, barely they manage to sustain their huge charms, she is also wearing a grey bread and floor ankle boots in addition to dark lenses.

The model is playing a little with her hair while she shakes her figure a little, while doing that her fans are possibly focused on only part of her body.

In the second image we see her posing very happy with a beautiful smile, as she poses in front of a red ad that says “Shop” and immediately has a kind of arrows, it looks like she was driving and decided to get off for a micro and express photoshoot which apparently was something just for fun, because of the images she shared.

Another of the images shows the complete “ad” that says “Body Shop”, this apparently does not come out completely and only decided to share what we see on screen, in all the photographs in which Mia khalifa appears to agree that her charms stand out above her top, from any angle you see here will always catch your attention.

However, it could be considered that the one who took the publication in terms of popular content, was the last video in it appears only a few seconds, in which the former actress appears showing her charms as she moves her shoulders and causes them to move to look even more than in the photos and the first video.

3 thousand 860 are the comments she has to this day, many of them celebrate her beauty and also congratulate her on being the day of the woman, no doubt Mia Khalifa is surrounded by people who love her very much, including her fans who constantly react to her publications delighted to the life of being able to see her again.

At the moment Mia Khalifa only follows 862 accounts on Instagram, although millions follow her, she is quite discreet in terms of sharing other people’s content because you can see the accounts she follows.