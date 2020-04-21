Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds make a truce… A shirt of Joe Exotic sells 4.200 dollars…

The actor Hugh Jackman — Zuma / Starface



Tuesday 21 April 2020

Jennifer Aniston wishes a happy birthday to Kate Hudson

Regardless of the containment, a birthday it is wants ! And this is exactly what has made Jennifer Aniston for the 41 years of his girlfriend

Kate Hudson. The actress Friends has posted a picture of them two in the company of Gwyneth Paltrow in a Story Instagram relieved by

AND Online.

In the legend, the super girlfriend wrote : “Happy birthday to Kate Hudson. I send you much love and I would have liked to have te tighten in my arms today.”

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds make a truce for the good cause

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have agreed to make a pause in their bickering as friendly as hilarious for the benefit of the All-In Challenge. Wolverine and Deadpool will indeed join forces to help a family and their children to ride a stand

lemonade. The profits will help provide food to those in need following the pandemic of Covi-19 : “The children, the elders and the heroes in the front line “. It is with a video once again, very funny – and in which they chambrent blithely – they announced their good deed.

Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence – and just to screw with him… @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.) https://t.co/9RKgI0G1X5 pic.twitter.com/pyFG5Agstr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2020

One learns, inter alia, that ” the Jackman and Reynolds are sworn enemies since there was a Jackman and Reynolds “.

A shirt of Joe Exotic sells 4.200 dollars at auction

If you passed aside the frenzy of Tiger Kingthe documentary on Netflix, others are willing to spend small fortunes to acquire something of its main protagonist, Joe Exotic. This is what one happy punter has paid 4.200 dollars for one of his shirts, specifically the pink glitter he wears in the second episode. The seller had acquired this “trophy” for 100 dollars, as explained in

TMZand the original one on eBay was $ 650.

If the look eccentric Joe Exotic fun even the stars, it is necessary to remember that Joseph Maldonado-Passage, his real name, is serving a sentence of 22 years in prison for attempted murder through a hitman on the person of

Carole Baskin, an activist of the animals ‘ cause (suspected of the death of her husband), and to have killed five tigers.