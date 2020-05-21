Hugh Jackman, Julia Roberts and many stars lend their social networks for scientists to inform on the Covid-19

The actor Hugh Jackman — Zuma / Starface



Many stars, such as Hugh Jackman,

Julia Roberts, Millie Bobby Brown, Penelopez Cruz, Rita Wilson or Sarah Jessica Parker have decided to lend their page Instagram to scientists, in order to disseminate information about the

coronavirus.

Indeed, the false information on this subject are legion, and can cause great harm to the fight against the spread of the virus.

“Soon, Instagram,” says Hugh Jackman in a video dedicated to the One campaign, dedicated to ending extreme poverty in the world. Starting today, using the hashtag #passthemic (“pass the mic “), experts like dr. Anthony Fauci, will share the scientific facts about the disease.

Experts and caregivers

The campaign will last several weeks, and will see experts, health care workers, but also economists explain the ins and outs of the crisis that we are experiencing.

“Beat this virus means to listen to the experts and follow the science, the facts, the data, in order to get out of it. This impressive group of talent from around the world will highlight the needs for a global response to this pandemic, ” says Gayle Smith, president of One.

The full list of celebrities can be found on the site Pass The Mic.