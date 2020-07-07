Hugh Jackman says his farewell to the character of Wolverine









Almost three years after the date of issuance in the film LoganHugh Jackman has told how he had approached the scene of the death of Wolverine, one of the characters of the cult of his career, during the filming of the movie.

Australian actor, who started playing in the superhero mutant in X-Men in the year 2000, he bid farewell to his character in the 2017 in an emotional scene that sees Wolverine to die peacefully after being sacrificed by his daughter, mutant adopted, played by Daphne Keen.

In an interview for the series Actors the Actors of Varietyhe revealed to Anne Hathaway that was then, ready to hang up his claws and put his mythical character in the closet.

“There were so many crossovers in the end, because I had been for so long, explained the actor of 51 years. I knew it was going to be my last time well before you write[elescenario[lescénariode[elescenario[lescénariodeLogan]. I made this decision. It was not this pressure on my shoulders. I was super invested.”

And Hugh Jackman was unhappy with the way in which the film’s director, James Mangold, came to the scene of the death of Wolverine, though it was announced at the last minute.

“He just said: “we can’t do this scene with the waterfalls. But only going to do the death scene”. I was there: “Gender, now?” He said: “I’m just going to do to reach out to you and to Daphne, and if you could do that.” I was there: “okay.” He knew that it was better for me,” he recalled.

Jackman explained that after having filmed the death of Wolverine, the director had told him to take advantage of this page that was spinning and had put the film on pause.

“We arrived and we were shooting the scene, he said. And he says: “Uncle, we’re going to watch. Stop worrying about everything. This is the end of 19 years. Ask yourself for half an hour.” The fact that it allows me, not only as actor, but as a Hugh, I remember this moment, this is a luxury that I will never forget.”