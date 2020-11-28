HUGH JACKMAN SHOWED HIS TALENT FOR TAP

Did you know that among his many qualities, Hugh Jackman is also very good at tap dancing?

The 52-year-old actor showed his talent in a video posted on Instagram for Thanksgiving, in which he frames his feet beating perfectly to the rhythm on the wooden platform.

See for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

In another post, he took a more serious tone to remind, during the American holiday, what he is grateful for … his fans!

” Happy Thanks to each of you. I am grateful to have your support, comments, humor, advice, jokes, reprimands … all of this – wrote the Wolverine star – I strongly believe in the community and even if we are not physically together, I hope this group can grow strong in the coming year. Let’s keep close, even if this year is only in spirit. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

If Hugh Jackman didn’t exist, it would have to be invented!