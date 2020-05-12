Hugh Laurie back in the SF series Avenue 5 : trailer !

A comedy futuristic, we take you for a cruise in the stars.

No more white coats for Hugh Laurie. After Dr. House and more recently Chancethe british actor is a test of the science fiction and will be the star ofAvenue 5, a comedy about a futuristic in space, which will be seen in France on OCS from Sunday January 19, 2020. The trailer is below :

Created by Armando Iannuccithe dad of Veepthis comedy, produced for HBO, will take place 40 years in the future and will speak about space tourism. Hugh Laurie will Ryan Clark, the captain of the ship american cruise “Avenue 5”, which has the potential to have a small damage in the middle of the stars…

In the casting, he will give the reply to Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Suzy Nakamura, Kyle Bornheimer and Nikki Amuka-Bird.