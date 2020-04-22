Hugo Sanchez asks the Liga MX that copy system the MLS

After the cancellation of the League of Ascent of Mexico, Hugo Sanchez showed his discomfort in his column, which is not saved anything to the comment that this type of decisions will lead them to failure in a future; for after completing their comments on social networks by asking the managers of the First Division of Mexican Soccer that seek to copy a few things from Major League Soccer, where he highlighted the competitive system and the training of young people.

The front historic mexican, not saved anything on Twitter, where she shared her spine, and added some points you could copy it to the league most important of the united States and Canada, being the system of competition, and the recruitment of foreign players and youth training. This message was sent after it was announced that it cancelled out the rise in Mexico, something that does not exist in the united States.

“It would be wonderful that the mexican league would monopolize the MLS systems of competition, preparing young people to play professionally, hire players talent recognized worldwide and that has not downturn, but the owners need to think and act like the MLS,” said the pentapichichi in social networks.

What can be learned from the MLS

Major League Soccer is characterized by having a good economic infrastructure, a great visibility at the global level with a large number of contracts for television and that is eye-catching for many world class players, by the pay, the demand and the power to be in cities where you can live very well, so this could be good for the Liga MX that is making changes in the organization that has had a problem with some owners of clubs and just cancel the descent.

Another factor to note is the way of preparing the young for his debut in the first team, as many players are finishing up their training in Europeso , that’s currently their big stars do not exceed 25 years and are the holders in large teams from the old continent like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Leipzig and Schalke 04.