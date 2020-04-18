Hugo Sanchez ‘campaign’ for Real Madrid fiche to Harry Kane

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his name in the history of the Real Madrid. After nine years of success in the merengue club and a huge amount of titles, group and individual, the Portuguese striker decided to sign with Juventus and what player might be hired to fill the void left by the Portuguese? In the opinion of the legend of the Real Madridthe mexican Hugo Sánchez, should be Harry Kane the Tottenham Hotspur.

In an interview with the program The Poolside snack bar of Gamersthe former striker commended the characteristics of the attacker of the Spurs.

For Hugo Sánchez, Real Madrid had to sign Harry Kane from the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Getty Images

“After Cristiano Ronaldo was, Real Madrid should have signed Harry Kane and now, after your injury, you will have to see how he returns, but I think that should be the front-to hire,” he said.

Sanchez he played in the Madrid from 1985 to 1992 and also made a name in the history of the club, being the League champion and five-time pichichi.

In January, Kane he injured the tendon of the left thigh and had to undergo a surgery. The medical team of the london club was expected that the athlete will return to play in approximately three months, but the interruption of the Premier League in England due to the pandemic coronavirus postponed his return.