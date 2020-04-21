Hugo Sanchez le recrimina the AMFpro lack of support to players

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 21.04.2020 00:43:07





Hugo Sanchez declined to be the leader of the Association of Professional Footballers of Mexico to defend the guild then argued that you have other things to do that will reditúan more. As was announced in the ESPN where it was discussed the role of the current AMFpro with the imminent disappearance of the ascent-descent.

“I have other things to doJose Luis and I’m very busy at the time I supported until I had the plane tickets purchased to Gerardo Gonzalez, who was the president of the Association of Spanish footballers and was already to come to advise that I would be president of the association of mexican” he said.

Before the claims of the AMFpro he claimed through a tweet and said they are still expecting from the 80’s.

“A sadness that we say that you don’t have time to support the football players from the 80’s, today we continue waiting”.

Sáncez recalled that 27 years ago, he tried to disappear the Draft but was unable to do so by the boycott of some players and between them pointed out as strike-breakers to Jose Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre, Carlos Hermosillo and Roberto Ruiz Esparza, who stepped in and failed to remove the draft.

“Since I arrived at the Atletico Madridimmediately the Association of Spanish Footballers I was put on the table the contract to adhere because that is the custom, all the players whether local or foreign have to be enrolled yes or yes. There is no union, unfortunately in the mexican soccer, the football player there is no union” said Penta.

The extécnico of Pumas and the Mexican he said that the players currently are not cowards but they are still in fear of the officers who pay their wages.

“Cowardice no, but rather fear. The fact of being a slave, remember the Covenant of Knights that has lasted a lifetime until now, despite the fact that you end your contract as a player you can go to any team. For fear may not be disclosed against whom you fed, and that fear. In my time I I was advising my companions of choice that I termed as a leader or as a leader,” he added.