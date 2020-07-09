Hugues Aufray : this love-drama to the origin of the suicide of his brother

Author-compositor-singer Hugues Aufray went on to success. If the scene provides you with an immense joy, however, has had to deal with the suicide of his brother, Francesco, at the age of 27 years of age, in 1955, after a love-drama…
From his beginnings in the music, Hugues Aufray does not feel legitimate. And for a good reason, the singer of the family, it was him ! In effect, the interpreter of Santiano has always wanted to become a sculptor. In an interview granted to Paris Matchthe new album Self-portrait will be in stores on the 17th of July next revealed : “I’m back in France in 1948 with the aim of integrating the Fine Arts. But my father wanted me to do something more, I didn’t want that I’m in misery, “like Van Gogh”. I have found a job playing guitar on the streets. Chance and necessity, have made me a singer.“
If Hugues Aufray finally turned to the music, that was his brother Francesco, who would have had to make a career out of : “It was very nice, had one of the most beautiful voices in the world. In my council, went to Canada and has won a contest that was preparing to join George from London to New York.“However, the young man committed suicide after a love-drama : “But he fell in love with a Chinese girl of 15 years whose parents reported : “she Never married a European.” And my brother, who had a kind of drama, who lived in Wagner, committed suicide for love. He was 27 years of age.“They moved, the singer was even allowed to go a little anecdote : “When I sing to Pleyel, in the past year, at the time of entering the scene, I saw myself as a child in the same room : “One day, you’re going to be a concert pianist.’ So, at 90 years of age, who became a concert pianist. It was very touching.“
A difficult match
This is not the first time that the singer evokes the memory of his older brother. For Opinion researchin TF1, Hugues Aufray had already discovered : “He taught me to read and write with endless patience, dedication and a lot of love. Better than anyone, knew that will help me and understand me.“It is no surprise, then, that in learning of the death of the latter, the singer has lost his voice. At the micro Europe 1, the star revealed : “I’ve done the race that my brother would have had to do. With the great voice he had, it would have been an international star and he left voluntarily at the age of 27 years, it was a drama.“
Exclusive – Hugues Aufray – Opening of the photo exhibition “the Divine Marilyn” in the Gallery Joseph in Paris on the 10th of July 2019. From Tuesday 9th July until the 22nd of September, in the gallery Joseph, Paris, has success with the exhibition ” Divine Marilyn “, the “tour de force” to bring together the images of the four great names of american photography that immortalized Marilyn Monroe. © Marc Ausset-Lacroix/Bestimage
Hugues Aufray on his arrival at the funeral of Thierry Séchan in the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris. On The 16th Of January 2019
Hugues Aufray – The celebrities involved in the benefit concert for the Ladybugs in the Casino of Paris, in the framework of the party “Dares” for the fight against Neurofibromatosis. The goal of this night, to highlight the association Neurofibromatoses et Recklinghausen (A. N. A.) in order to advance knowledge about the disease. The association with 1,200 members in France and organizes each year the sporting and cultural events. Paris, November 3, 2018© Guirec Coadic/Bestimage
Hugues Aufray – 40 years after the death of Claude François, his writing of letters Vline Buggy, receives the insignia of knight of Arts and Letters, from the hand of H. Aufray within the Sacem in Paris on 9 April 2018.
Exclusive – Hugues Aufray on the night of the release of “Cosmo ” Connected”, the first brake light connected to the motorcycle, scooter or bicycle to the Café de l’homme in Paris, the 25th of January 2018.© Guignebourg-Vereen/Bestimage
Hugues Aufray and his partner Murielle at the official launch of the association of Serge Gainsbourg at the cabaret Don Camilo Paris, 2 April 2017.The association of Serge Gainsbourg, represented by its godmother, C Gainsbourg, your sponsor, The Gainsbourg, and members of honor of J Birkin and Bambou finally sees the light of day. This association has for vocation to honor the memory of the artist, to radiate his work in the world, especially to the new generations, and to preserve their illustrious house of the 5bis, rue de Verneuil in Paris. © Guirec Coadic/Bestimage
Hugues Aufray in concert at the Theatre Sebastopol in Lille, April 15, 2015.
Portrait of Hugues Aufray 2015
Portrait of Hugues Aufray in Paris on April 23, 2014.
Hugues Aufray – Recording of the show “Vivement Dimanche” in Paris on the 19th of march, 2014. The show will be broadcast on the 23rd of march.
Hugues Aufray – Evening sponsors of SOS Racisme in the restaurant Elysee Palace in Paris on march 18, 2013.
in Paris, in September 2012. Portrait of Hugues Aufray
HUGUES AUFRAY – RECORDING OF The BROADCAST of ‘300 CHOIRS FOR MOST OF LIFE’ at The ACADEMY FRATELLINI . © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
CONCERT HUGUES AUFRAY – PALEO FESTIVAL, NYON .