Hugues Aufray : this love-drama to the origin of the suicide of his brother

Author-compositor-singer Hugues Aufray went on to success. If the scene provides you with an immense joy, however, has had to deal with the suicide of his brother, Francesco, at the age of 27 years of age, in 1955, after a love-drama…

From his beginnings in the music, Hugues Aufray does not feel legitimate. And for a good reason, the singer of the family, it was him ! In effect, the interpreter of Santiano has always wanted to become a sculptor. In an interview granted to Paris Matchthe new album Self-portrait will be in stores on the 17th of July next revealed : “I’m back in France in 1948 with the aim of integrating the Fine Arts. But my father wanted me to do something more, I didn’t want that I’m in misery, “like Van Gogh”. I have found a job playing guitar on the streets. Chance and necessity, have made me a singer.“

If Hugues Aufray finally turned to the music, that was his brother Francesco, who would have had to make a career out of : “It was very nice, had one of the most beautiful voices in the world. In my council, went to Canada and has won a contest that was preparing to join George from London to New York.“However, the young man committed suicide after a love-drama : “But he fell in love with a Chinese girl of 15 years whose parents reported : “she Never married a European.” And my brother, who had a kind of drama, who lived in Wagner, committed suicide for love. He was 27 years of age.“They moved, the singer was even allowed to go a little anecdote : “When I sing to Pleyel, in the past year, at the time of entering the scene, I saw myself as a child in the same room : “One day, you’re going to be a concert pianist.’ So, at 90 years of age, who became a concert pianist. It was very touching.“

A difficult match

This is not the first time that the singer evokes the memory of his older brother. For Opinion researchin TF1, Hugues Aufray had already discovered : “He taught me to read and write with endless patience, dedication and a lot of love. Better than anyone, knew that will help me and understand me.“It is no surprise, then, that in learning of the death of the latter, the singer has lost his voice. At the micro Europe 1, the star revealed : “I’ve done the race that my brother would have had to do. With the great voice he had, it would have been an international star and he left voluntarily at the age of 27 years, it was a drama.“

