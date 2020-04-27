Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) have almost had a reunion most significant Avengers: Infinity War. At the beginning of 2018, Infinity War seemed to be the greatest thing that would touch the MCU. While Avengers: the End of the game has changed it a year later, Infinity War has always had a big impact when it arrived in theaters, thanks in large part to its mass distribution. The film has gathered almost all the heroes of the MCU to stop the quest of the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) to gather all the Infinity Stones, and destroy half of all life. There was a lot of anticipation to see characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy interact with the Avengers, but the fans were also delighted to see smaller gatherings.

Among these, there was the one of Bruce and Natasha. Avengers 2015: Age of Ultron has established a mutual attraction between the two characters which led to a kiss before the final battle. However, Bruce quickly kicked to the far reaches of space (AKA Sakaar), and the two have spent years without seeing. For this reason, the fans were expecting a reunion more heartfelt between Bruce and Natasha in Infinity War. Instead, they exchanged hellos fast by seeing and stayed there. Although everyone is not a big fan of the relationship between the two Avengers, people were still waiting for a little more.

Now, it turns out that there was more to Nat and Bruce, this has simply not made his entrance in the film. At a viewing party live from Infinity War for ComicBook.com co-writer Stephen McFeely has revealed that playing catch-up more seriously between the two characters had been written and shot, but was eventually cut from the final film. McFeely then added: “Like everything that was not on the ground in the stone”, referring to the plot overlooking the Infinity Stones.

Given the way in which Infinity War is an action packed, it makes a lot of sense. There was not enough time for everything that was not directly linked to the war of Infinity. As a result, some characters got less screen time, while many other ideas have been completely cut off. For example, dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was supposed to wear the armor of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) at a given time, but it is never entered in the final film. The meeting full of Bruce and Natasha was one of the scenes unlucky, although the fans were able to have a glimpse during the trailer of Infinity War.

Given the slight backlash that has arisen from the relationship between Bruce and Natasha, it almost seemed that their brief hellos was Infinity Waris the way to correct the course. Many thought that the relationship came from left field, and reduced the character of Natasha, and some might not have enjoyed a longer scene between the two. The other hand, it would have been nice to finish more of their dynamic, especially given the fate of Natasha Endgame. It will be interesting to see if Black Widow November will choose whether to acknowledge their relationship in one way or another, but otherwise, Age of Ultron might be the only movie to contain real evidence and appropriate to their romance short.

Source: Stephen McFeely / ComicBook.com