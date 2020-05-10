Hulk was afraid of Mark Ruffalo, but RDJ convinced him to join the Avengers

Dr. Bruce Banner Marvel Comics lives in the constant fear to become the huge monster of a raging green Hulk, and as revealed by Mark Ruffalo in a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he was also afraid of playing the role of Banner / Hulk, because of the legacy attached to the character and to the greater MCU.

“I was afraid. I didn’t know what I could add to what I was thinking already having been done so well before me. I had only done independent films up to that time. I don’t know if I am the right person for it. And Joss Whedon said: “Yeah, you’re the right person. “And then I received a call from Downey, it had to make him understand that I was in the process of hemming and chop, and it simply said:” Ruffalo, will to y. One has it, ” in the way of Iron Man. And then after that, I said to myself: “I guess I have to do it. “”

Before becoming an Avenger, Mark Ruffalo was known for a series of roles in well-received in the low-budget film. Spend this to be the first and the center of the film franchise the most successful in the history was something to which the actor had to think long and hard. But Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, one of the closest allies of Banner in the MCU, helped ease his fears about the recovery of the role of Edward Norton.

But Ruffalo was still another condition to be met before taking the role: to read the script of his first film in the MCU, The Avengers. This requirement has been complicated by the notorious reluctance of Marvel Studios when it comes to tell strangers anything about their film projects.

“I made a promise when I was a young actor that I would never do another movie without reading a script beforehand, because it is a recipe for disaster. And so I said to myself: “I need to read something” , and the studio was like ” We’re sorry, we don’t give anything. “And Joss, it was:” Here dude, here’s like 20 pages of what I have written Banner “, and I read that first scene when Scarlett [Johansson]when Black Widow finds Banner in India, and I said to myself: “okay, I love it. This is unbelievable.’ “

The scene in question takes place in a ravaged hut in India, where Banner is hiding, helping people while keeping his monstrous alter ego in check. Black Widow shows up to ask for the help of Banner to stop Loki. In this scene, thanks to a combination of excellent scriptures and acts lectures of Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, the public is able to understand the mistrust by Bruce Banner, his reluctance to come out of the shadows and join the Avengers and Black. The mixture of caution and fear of the widow in the face of this man, the sweet air, which happens to be the most powerful being on the planet.

For many fans, this is the scene that has put the seal of approval on the position of Ruffalo on the character, and the actor was then paid tribute to Downey in convincing it to become the Hulk with Josh Brolin. When Brolin was offered the role of Thanos, he called his friend Ruffalo, who assured him that joining the MCU was worth it, and Brolin has therefore presented to the public a representation in a magisterial of the greatest villain of the MCU, Thanos. People.

Neeraj Chand

A writer with a keen interest in technology and pop culture.