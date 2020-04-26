Human Discoveries : Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron return to the prehistoric times, as early as today on Facebook

















If Netflix has success with its animated series, why this would not be the case for Facebook Watch also. The social network continues to offer series and adventure in this registry with the new Human Discoveries which is available on its platform Watch today

Series of Chris Bruno, and David Howard Lee, Human Discoveries invites us to travel back in time, taking us back to the time of prehistory when life was clearly not so different than that of ours.

So we’re going from 10 000 in the past to meet up with a group of friends who survive their way to making discoveries that will change the future of humanity, even if they do not actually understand.

The cast of the first season of Human Discoverieswe find Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick who will be surrounded by Lamorne Morris, Paul Scheer, Jillian Bell, James Adomian, Stephanie Beatriz, Ed Begley Jr, Lisa Kudrow and Sam Richardson.

Sign up to the newsletter Critictoo not to miss anything of the news of the site, séries and more.