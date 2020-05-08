Hummer military French, 29 000€

Did you know that it was possible to buy a real Hummer H1 for less than 30,000 euros in France ?

Everyone knows the Hummer, this big 4×4 created for the us army in the 80’s (under the name of “Humvee”) and then declined in the civilian version. Popularized by Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone at the end of the last century, this Hummer (renamed the Hummer H1) has led General Motors to develop a true range of models before totally giving up in 2008. The brand Hummer was to make his grand return in the coming weeks, but with a model that is 100% electric.

In the meantime, one begins to find Hummer at affordable prices in France. Here’s an example with this ad on Facebook for a vehicle sold to 29 000 euros.

B Permit

Despite its 3490 pounds on the scale, this Hummer military can be driven with a simple license B. It does not offer the luxury of the civilian version of normal, and can count on a V8 diesel 6.2 litre engine. Of course, it will necessarily rely on a consumer’s gargantuan. And you will not pass in all the lanes…