Hunger Games : a character unexpected will be the star of the prequel

Hint : it is a man not very nice.

As we know since last June. Twelve years after the publication of the first volume of the saga, a new chapter of Hunger Games see the light of day, the 19 may next. A prequel that takes place 64 years before the adventures in the arena of the formidable Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence). Title The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesthe book, always signed Suzanne Collins will be adapted into a movie, as announced by the studios Lionsgate last summer. Until then, nothing new. Except that one at last knows a bit more about the long awaited book. Including the new hero of the saga : it will be Coriolanus Snow, which is known more under the name of President Snow. It is he who reigns supreme over the totalitarian Panem, and therefore, on all districts. A choice which is rather unexpected, since the character played on screen by Donald Sutherland, is also the great villain of the saga.

But the book is to present in a new light. A preview of a new The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakespublished by the american website Entertainment Weeklydepicts Coriolanus Snow in the guise of a young man, charming and endearing. Still a student at the Academy, he hopes to be chosen as a mentor for the Hunger Games, in order to win a scholarship enabling him to enroll at the University. One learns also that he has very little money, and that he should use his charms to be loved by all.

An excerpt full of surprises, as we discover a certain Dean Casca Highbottom, who reveals himself to be the creator of the ruthless games. “His physical advantageous of yesteryear had now disappeared, as engulfed by a flabby skin. His hair freshly cut and his suit impeccable, did not put before his physical degradation. Known as the inventor of the games, it always had a hold of fragile over his position, but rumors ran that the council of the Academy was losing patience”, can one read. At the end of the excerpt, we learn that Coriolanus is chosen to take care of a girl, a tribute from district 12, to her great despair. This district is the same as that of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark (played by Josh Hutcherson). A revelation mysterious, which could be a sign of a link (relationship ?) between Katniss and President Snow.

