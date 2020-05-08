“Hunger Games” : a new book for 2020, probably followed by a film

The action of the next book in Suzanne Collins will be several decades before the trilogy’s success, she said, announcing her new novel on Monday.



A new novel set in the universe post-apocalyptic Hunger Games will be published next year, said Monday its editor. The action of the next book in Suzanne Collins will be several decades before the trilogy to success.

Intended for an audience of young adults, novels Hunger Games have sold over 100 million copies around the world. They tell the story of a young girl, Katniss Everdeen, and is forced by the totalitarian regime of the fictional world of Panem to take part in the fighting to death at the games of the circus recalling certain reality tv shows.

The new book, which still has no title and is due for release in may 2020, is devoted to the period of the “dark Days”, 64 years before the trilogy, at a time when Panem “seeks to recover” after a devastating war, ” says Suzanne Collins in the press release issued by her publisher.

Hollywood looking forward

The trilogy Hunger Games has led to four film – and the third volume has been divided into two – who have contributed much to the fame of Jennifer Lawrence and have harvested a total of almost three billion dollars in the world.

The studios, Lionsgate, who have adapted the first three novels, have already indicated that they planned to wear on the fourth screen.

“We look forward to the next book in Suzanne to be published”, said its president, Joe Drake, before adding : “We have stayed in contact with her during the writing process, and we intend to continue to work closely with her on the film.”