“Hunger Games” : A new film of the saga in development

Return to Panem to Lionsgate. The american studio has made official yesterday the development of a new film of the saga “Hunger Games”, adapted from the novels of Suzanne Collins, and which had generated close to $ 3 billion in the world thanks to the four films released between 2012 and 2015. It will be a prequel directly adapted from the new book of the author, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake”, expected next month in bookstores.

To put all the chances on his side, the studio has made a call to a team that is well versed in the universe of the books by Suzanne Collins. Francis Lawrence, the director of the last three components of the franchise, will be back behind the camera for this new film, as the screenwriter Michael Arndt, one of the writers of the second film, and producer Nina Jacobson, who was present for the four components of the saga in the cinema.

But in front of the camera, we should find Jennifer Lawrence or Josh Hutcherson, or Liam Hemsworth. Because the action takes place several decades earlier, and follows Coriolanus Snow in 18 years, well before he became the president’s tyrannical Panem, camped by Donald Sutherland in the movies. Beautiful and seductive, Coriolanus is chosen to be the mentor of the tenth Hunger Games, and saw it as an opportunity to pull his family out of the misery. But his hopes evaporate when he discovers that he will have to accompany the young girl sent by the very poor twelfth district…