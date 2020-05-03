Hunger Games (C8) – The day that Jennifer Lawrence has sent Josh Hutcherson at the hospital

I’m going to or I’m not going ?“She is reluctant to get into the skin of Katniss Everdeen. This name is familiar to millions of teenagers the americans, mad with the trilogy Hunger Games. This cult book (16 million copies sold in the United States), written by Suzanne Collins in 2008, tells the story of the journey of the fighter Katniss, 16 years old, powered by a dictatorial government in a game of reality tv and bloody, where there are teenagers. In this Koh-Lanta revised mode Gladiator, it is gut knife, bow or bare hands… To the delight of the viewers, voyeurs, and advertisers cynical. We understand the reluctance of the young actress, until now subscribes to films author (Winter’s Bone), to enlist in this adventure all the more risky as millions of fans await him at the turn. At the end of his third sleepless night, the actress phone the director Gary Ross and lance : “I was recalée for the role of Bella Swan in Twilight. So, this time, I want to be. It starts when ?“” data-reactid=”19″>Here three nights as Jennifer Lawrence staring up at the ceiling and wondered aloud : “I’m going to or I’m not going ?“She is reluctant to get into the skin of Katniss Everdeen. This name is familiar to millions of teenagers the americans, mad with the trilogy Hunger Games. This cult book (16 million copies sold in the United States), written by Suzanne Collins in 2008, tells the story of the journey of the fighter Katniss, 16 years old, powered by a dictatorial government in a game of reality tv and bloody, where there are teenagers. In this Koh-Lanta revised mode Gladiator, it is gut knife, bow or bare hands… To the delight of the viewers, voyeurs, and advertisers cynical. We understand the reluctance of the young actress, until now subscribes to films author (Winter’s Bone), to enlist in this adventure all the more risky as millions of fans await him at the turn. At the end of his third sleepless night, the actress phone the director Gary Ross and lance : “I was recalée for the role of Bella Swan in Twilight. So, this time, I want to be. It starts when ?“

