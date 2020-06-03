Hunger Games : The ancestors of Katniss revealed in the prequel ?

Released last may 19, the book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes written by Suzanne Collins focuses on the youth of the tyrant Coriolanus Snow. Suitable soon on the big screen by Lionsgate under the direction of Francis Lawrence, this prequel has for the moment no release date. Nevertheless, aficionados of the saga dystopian have what to wait with the reading of the novel, the opportunity to learn more about the past of the ruler of Panem and its surroundings. Indeed, if the history of Tigris was unveiled, shocking the fans ofHunger Games, the future adaptation could also focus on the ancestors of Katniss Everdeen.

Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games.

If the prequel will lift the veil on the creation of the Hunger Games or even on the first rebellion orchestrated by District 13, it should also introduce us to the new characters. This is particularly the case of Lucy Gray Baird and his musical troupe, the Covey. Traveling through Panem, this group was later forced to settle in the District 12. Known for his vocal talents inherited from her father, Katniss could have ancestors from Covey. In the book, Lucy, Gray and Maude Ivory are at the head of the group. The latter shares a talent common with Katniss. In fact, the one and the other have the right to hear only once to a song and you can sing. Although musical skills are not hereditary, Katniss and Covey are also on the same songs. If the true meaning of the song “The Hanging Tree“was revealed, it is part of the directory of the champion of the Hunger Games, as well as that of the musical troupe.

Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in Hunger Games Revolt Part 2.

Although it was forbidden before it became the hit song of the Revolt, the members of the Covey would have been able to pass this song on to their children, the father of Katniss, having learnt it from his ancestors and then taught to her daughter. Their joint association in the jay mocking (mockingjays) is also one of the common points between the character portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence in the film and the Covey. In addition, in the book, reference is made to the Vein and to the lake, two places well known to fans ofHunger Games, since Katniss is in one of the poorest neighborhoods of the District 12. This being said, the Covey do not share the same family name as the young girl. In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesthere is no mention of the Everdeen. However, the dark fate which waits for Covey to the end of the adaptation could explain the change of identity of one of its members. Who could it be ? Why such a decision ? So many of the mysteries that will finally solve the prequel toHunger Games…