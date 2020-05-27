Hunger Games : The true meaning of the song The Hanging Tree revealed

After the story of Tigris, it is the turn of another mystery of the saga Hunger Games to be resolved. In fact, the last novel of Suzanne Collins published the 19th of last may and entitled The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes finally comes to unveil the true meaning behind the song “The Hanging Tree”. This is the ride sung by Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) in Hunger Gamesthe Revolt Part 1. A title which is quickly transformed into a war song to rally all the supporters of the revolt against Panem. A kind of ritornello melancholy, which is quickly become iconic within the community of fans of the saga dystopian. For evidence, shortly after the release of the film in the cinema, the song has climbed into the coveted Billboard Hot 100.

The new novel from Suzanne Collins tells the youth of president Snow, 64 years before the events in the trilogy that we all know. The opportunity to learn more about the behind the scenes of the Hunger Games and the life of the one who will become the future tyrant of Panem. In fact, we learn, that the latter fell in love with a young participant named Lucy Gray from District 12 (just like Katniss) during his very first games as a mentor. A passionate love, but unfortunately impossible, which eventually will hurt deep Snow. In a second time, it also learns that it is the famous Lucy Gray who wrote the song “The Hanging Tree”inspired by the tragic hanging of a rebel named Arlo. The latter accused of having killed three people is punishable by death and is found hanged from a tree in District 12, before the eyes of his lover and accomplice Lil, beseeching him to flee.

Snow has a special link with the song The Hanging Tree

At that moment, Lucy Gray who is also part of the rebels is located in the public. Just like Snow which is converted into a Keeper of the Peace (after removal of Hunger Games for cheating) and must therefore ensure the maintenance of order during this event. Lucy Gray deeply shocked by what she sees then decides to fold his sentence on paper, therefore giving birth to “The Hanging Tree“. A ride that Snow will then not hating it, the latter reminding him of then the wounds of his former love youth. In interpreting this song, Katniss does not doubt, therefore, not a single second of what she represents for the president of Panem. And because, beyond a simple insult, it is a true torture for him to hear this song that reminds him of his love forfeited. An astounding revelation which comes to add a new dramatic dimension to the plot of the saga. A boomerang effect that recalls, without doubt, the ruthless return of karma ! Also, find out which actor would be perfect to embody Snow in the prequel toHunger Games.