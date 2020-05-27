“Hunger Games” : what is the new volume of the saga phenomenon ?

Suzanne Collins had said there was a little less than a year. It is finally here. “The ballad of the snake and the bird singer” (Ed. PKJ, 560 p., 19,90 €), a new installment of the saga “Hunger Games” is out in bookstores, with more than 90,000 copies in France. A place that is betting on a new success after the triumph of the trilogy launched eleven years ago sold a total of 2.5 million copies in us and almost 100 million in the world. Not to mention the cartons at the box office of the four films that were revealed in the passing of Jennifer Lawrence, as heroine Katniss Everdeen.

A race against the clock for the publication

The containment has not facilitated the French translation of this new book. The conditions of the global output “have been unprecedented,” says editor and director of collection Pocket Jeunesse, Xavier Almeida. “In general, it takes us eight months to publish this kind of book, where we’ve had three “. Between the translation, the proofreading and the many passwords put in place to not be a hack, it was a true race against the clock.

So what is it ? A prequel of the saga, is a novel which, chronologically, takes place before the first three. The author has had the good idea to come back here on the big bad of the trilogy, the roots of evil.

Centered on Coriolanus Snow’s 18 years old

Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland) is a young man of 18 years. He goes to the tenth edition of the annual Hunger Games to become, for the first time in the history of the game, a mentor. Now an orphan, and ruined because of the war, he lives with his grandmother and his cousin. The character will have to make proof of inventiveness, charm and cunning to restore the prestige of his family and try to win his candidate the daughter of "the District" 12. The task is not going to be easy, especially as his affection for Lucy Gray, the candidate in question, is growing…

In appearance very classic, the book manages to deconstruct the image of the evil right, Snow in the trilogy. It creeps in gradually, in his thoughts, in his logic pushy. It even comes to attach to this character, who, since the loss of his parents to the war, is to help financially the rest of her family. Then he can make the Hunger Games more attractive, to submit new ideas, we discover that his father would be at the origin of these games.

Soon a film adaptation

Several references to the saga come to interfere here and there, to the delight of the fans. You learn more about the hatred that has utterly Coriolanus Snow in “District 12” and why he so loves the pink but hates katniss. Impossible of course not to make a parallel between the girl he falls in love, Lucy Gray, and the young Katniss Everdeen of the saga published 11 years ago. Some of the scenes also demonstrate the aversion of the Capitol to the inhabitants of the ‘Districts’, dehumanized, locked up in a zoo, like animals in a cage.

Suzanne Collins sign a book convincing and powerful which depicts all the reasons that have brought Snow to become the one we know today. It could, however, appeal more to readers who have followed the trilogy, rather than to those who are new to the universe of "the Hunger Games" today. It doesn't matter. The life of this new book is only the beginning. A film adaptation is already in progress.