Hunter x Hunter and Fullmetal Alchemist in mourning : the comedian japanese Keiji Fujiwara died

Keiji Fujiwara is deceased

The world of animation is in mourning, Keiji Fujiwara is dead. It is his own production company, Air Agency, who confirmed this sad news, the famous comedian japanese “died at the age of 55 years on April 12, 2020 while he was battling cancer“.

And if his name tells you maybe nothing, its voice should, however, be familiar to you. From the top of his impressive career, Keiji Fujiwara has participated in the dubbing of many anime cults, that this is slipping into the skin of Leorio in Hunter x Hunter (2011), playing Maes Hughes in FullMetal Alchemistby giving life to the eccentric ACDC in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure or accompany them with flying colors Hiroshi Nohara in all adaptations of the work Shin-chan.

A merger of talent

It should be furthermore noted that Keiji Fujiwara wasn’t just lend her voice to the anime. On the contrary, he has also put his talent to use in the video game world by wearing with a passion for iconic heroes in Kingdom Hearts (Axel), Final Fantasy XV (Ardyn) and Final Fantasy VII Remake (Reno), the same one that has just recently come out. What we offer as a gaming experience very special…

Finally, for the anecdote, Keiji Fujiwara was also a team member of the Avengers – the super heroes of Marvel, since he was the voice actor of Robert Downey Jr in his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

All our condolences go out to his loved ones and his family.