Hurricane Irma : actress Kristen Bell has brought relief to the relatives of his friends stars

BEAUTIFUL SOUL – Then that Irma descended on Florida, the american actress , who has loaned her voice to Anna in “The snow Queen” has helped people to find shelter, opening the doors of his house.

They must have him a debt of gratitude. American actress Kristen Bell was involved in saving lives during the passage of hurricane Irma, who was gunned down on Florida this weekend. Present in Orlando for the needs of a shoot, Kristen Bell has not been able to evacuate the american State as it had been recommended to more than 5 million Floridiens. At the same time, in the same city, was also the family members of the actor Josh Gad (who double Olaf in The snow Queen). Blocked them-on the premises, they had nowhere to go and it is finally in the house of the interpreter Veronica Mars they have found refuge.

Kristin Bell just literally save my parents, my brothers and my whole family of hurricane Irma– Josh Gad

“This is not a joke. Kristin Bell just literally save my parents, my brothers and my whole family of hurricane Irma, you’re an angel, I adore you”, he wrote, not without emotion, on the social network Twitter. On Instagram, Josh Gad tells the story : “While my family was trapped in Florida, she was able to find a hotel room where she was staying in Orlando,”says the actor, describing the same Kristen Bell “angel come from elsewhere”.

But the limits of his goodness are not yet reached. It is also coming to the rescue to help the aunt and the grandmother of the actress Jennifer Carpenter (of the series Dexter), trapped in Tampa, one of the cities most affected by The Hurricane. Related Post: 25 celebrities who participated in the 10 seasons of “Friends” The two women had planned to stay confined in their house, equipped with a helmet, a blanket and cushions. “When I saw this photo of them, knowing that they could be confined to 12 hours or more, scared and in danger, ( … ), I decided to contact Kristen Bell. I knew she was in Orlando because I saw what she had done to Josh Gad” testified Jennifer Carpenter.

The actress 37-year-old also attended to the elderly evacuated from his hotel, as evidenced by her photos posted on Instagram.

A concert for children

Kristen Bell has finalementdonné a small improvised concert in the gymnasium of the school Meadow Woods Middle School, where she has been deported along with hundreds of other Floridiens, to sing there For a first time and forever of The snow Queen.

Edwy Malonga

