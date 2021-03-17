Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Philip of Edinburgh leaves hospital

After a month in the hospital, Philip of Edinburghfinally left the medical center premises after being “discharged”, the cameras picked him up on his way out as he boarded a car that will drive him home to one of the official residences with Queen Elizabeth.

In the midst of several distressing days for the British monarchy, a new news story would cheer all its members this day, the Duke, Philip of Edinburgh finally left the hospital, one of the news circulating in the early hours of this Tuesday 16 March caused a stir.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been discharged from King Edward VII Hospital and has returned to Windsor after being treated for an infection and having surgery due to a pre-existing problem.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband is very grateful for the attention as well as the good wishes she received, they assure.

His Royal Highness would like to thank the medical team that treated him, both at King Edward VII Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and to all those who sent him his best wishes, he expressed the statement

queen Elizabeth II’s “consort” left King Edward VII Hospital where he remained in recovery after the surgery he underwent a few weeks ago and a series of images captured him aboard a black vehicle, through the crystals, the paparazzi captured the duke’s face while leaving the last clinic in which he remained.

Considering the fact that Philip of Edinburgh would have starred in one of the longest periods within a hospital, this day will be one of the happiest mainly for him.

Initially, the Royal Palace was noted for providing such limited information about the veteran’s health condition, now 99 years old. So subsequently, more reports emerged that kept the media on the side of their health, including in the UK, the press set up a guard who kept an eye on any news.

What is a fact is that he was already “anxious to return home, as reported by his youngest son, Prince Edward, “Duke of Wessex”, one of those who offered in an interview with Sky News some of the details of his father’s health, similarly, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camila Parker, assured that he was “getting better and better” but still crossing his fingers in the British Family.

The zenith, who will soon mark its 100th anniversary on June 10, would have spent its last days in the midst of transfers and hospital beds, all began on the night of February 16, when Philip reportedly entered the King Edward VII facility after feeling some discomfort, so he was transferred as a “precautionary measure,” even transcending, Philip entered the hospital on his own foot.

Subsequently, his transfer to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital (Barts), located in the center of London, known for having one of the best units specialized in the treatment of heart and oncology conditions, was at this place that the “royal member” was surgery rated “successful”.

OTHER CLINICAL HISTORY

Throughout his life, the husband of the “Head of State” (Isabel) ah crossed by various health issues, as far as his heart was issued, in 2011 when he would have been surgically surgery to treat a “blocked coronary artery”, has also been treated for an infection in the v3jiga and in June 2013 entered the operating room for surgery in his abdomen.