Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Philip of Edinburgh Loses his life!

This morning he broke unfortunate news in royalty, Prince Philip of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth’s husband lost his life at the age of 99.

It was through a statement that he transcended in the early hours of this Friday that the sad departure of the monarch’s life partner, Queen Elizabeth II, was known.

In the midst of the massive, Buckingham Palace confirmed the departure of the father of Prince Charles of Wales, the future heir to the British throne and other descendants.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

It is with deep regret that Her Majesty, the Queen, announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness failed3c!or peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Immediately, a number of condolences have come in solidarity with the difficult moment for which the British crown is now going through, mainly one of them would come from the prime minister of that country, Boris Johnson.

The Duke of Edinburgh, inspired the lives of countless young people, helped lead the Rela Family and the monarchy to remain an undeniably vital institution for the balance and happiness of our national life, added his prime minister, from Downing Street, his official residence.

“HE WAS RECOVERING FROM SURGERY”

The 99-year-old zenith, who was also about to reach its 100th anniversary on June 10, was recovering from an intervention that would have been performed just last February after about three weeks had elapsed amid transfers between hospitals and undergoing surgery for a heart condition was finally discharged on March 16, the day he returned to Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth.

It was on the night of February 16th that “His Highness” presented a series of unrest that would have been decided to enter him that same night at the King Edward VII hospital facility where he remained under observation.

At that time, the alarms were set on after learning of the Duke’s bedroom, however, Buckingham Palace secured in a statement, he was fine and everything would have been part of “precautionary measures”, even in some media it was disseminated that the “veteran of royalty”entered the hospital on his own foot.

Subsequently, his transfer to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital (Barts), located in the center of London, known for having one of the best units specialized in the treatment of heart and oncology conditions, was at this place that the “royal member” was surgery rated “successful”.

OTHER CLINICAL HISTORY

Throughout his life, the husband of the “Head of State” (Isabel) ah crossed by various health issues, as far as his heart was issued, in 2011 when he would have been surgically surgery to treat a “blocked coronary artery”, has also been treated for an infection in the v3jiga and in June 2013 entered the operating room for surgery in his abdomen.

Duke Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the current Head of State and one of the longest-running to have reigned on the throne of England, a member of the Greek royal household by birth and the British house by marriage,

Married to Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, (Queen Elizabeth) in 1947, when King George VI (Father-in-Law) granted the title of “Duke of Edinburgh”, “Count of Merioneth” and “Baron of Greenwich”, together with the monarch he created four children, his firstborn, Prince Charles of Wales, first in the line of succession to the throne, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew (Duke of York) and Prince Edward (Duke of Wessex).

Philip was born on 10 June 1921 in the palace of Mon Repos, Corfu Greece, the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, this Friday, April 09, the Duke lost his life.