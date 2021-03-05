Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Philip, overcomes heart operation

According to sources of Buckingham Palace, they issued a very brief statement in which they reveal that Queen Elizabeth’s husband, the Duke, Philip of Edinburgh, would have undergone an operation, revealing his current state.

In the early hours of this Thursday 04 March, he issued a brief report that has circulated from the sources of Queen Elizabeth’s official residence in which they publicize about the surgery to which the Duke, Philip of Edinburgh would be subjected to treat a “heart failure”.

According to the statement, the monarch’s “consort” successfully got rid of the surgery and even at the moment is already “resting and recovering” from the surgical procedure, official sources noted.

His royal highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest and recovery for an undetermined number of days, according to the message indicated in the report.

So far, they haven’t revealed any more details about how and when? I would enter the“Duke of Edinburgh” into the operating room, but without a doubt, the most recommended in these cases is to stay longer in the medical center until you get your condition out of danger.

Although the short statement did not provide further details so far, it was known that just last Monday, March 1, the “husband of the British queen” would have been transferred to the medical unit of St.Bartholomew’s Hospital, also located in central London.

Apparently, in that place, they would give Philip a more accurate treatment due to a heart condition he suffers from.

It should be mentioned that the clinic, one of the oldest in England and the favorite of King Enríque I, is one of the centers that par excellence is recognized for dealing with heart and cancer conditions.

It was also known that the father of “Prince Charles of Wales” remained in a unit called “Barts Heart Centre” that specializes in dealing with heart conditions, be transcended.

Similarly, it has also not been well known, consisting of the condition affecting the heart of the veteran“royal member“, however, Philip, 99, underwent surgery in 2011 that consisted of aspects related to that condition.

IN 2011 HE WAS HOSPITALIZED

At that time, the royal would have been intervened to treat a “blocked coronary artery”, which is why he spent four days in the hospital, so this time it would be a motive related to this disorder.

Until the beginning of 2021, the health of the“zenith” of almost 100 years passed seemingly stable, however on the night of February 16, the prince began to feel certain discomforts, these would be at the height of the p3cho.

It was Buckingham Palace that unveiled the next day the British’s transfer to the first health unit, the “King Edward VII”, had to be hospitalized as a precautionary measure” on the occasion of an “infection” from which they ruled out any relationship with the pandemic virus. “He felt bad,” they explained.

There he remained for 13 days before being transferred to the second hospital wherein these last days he was operated on, likewise, he met through some royals who maintained a very good mood and eager to return home.

On June 10 of this year, Philip Mountbatten will turn 100 and everything seems to indicate that the renowned man who has been given the title as the “most elegant in history” wants to do without great celebrations, without a doubt his best gift will be to continue enjoying unbeatable health.