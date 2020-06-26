“I actually lost his head” – JAPANFM

Walt Disney Studios He Hannah montana and miley cyrus best of both worlds dvd DVD Walt Disney Studios He Hannah montana and miley cyrus best of both worlds dvd 16,63 €

As a celebrity, Miley Cyrus was better known for his music for your game, despite the fact that the start of his television career. And even if she has shot a couple of films, she has mostly abandoned that part of the show. However, there is a scene in a movie that Cyrus has seen growing up, who influenced her as an artist. Continue reading to learn more about those who have been the inspiration.

Miley Cyrus grew up on the Disney Channel

Miley Cyrus attends a VIP screening of “Hannah Montana” on April 9, 2009, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Tom Burns / Getty Images

Cyrus became famous for playing the main role in the series of Disney Channel Hannah Montana. She left the network in 2011, but has continued to act occasionally, featuring in films such as The last song and seeing as The black mirror. And he let the image pop-country clean and sparkly that she has grown up with Disney.

Today, Cyrus is still considered a pop star. But she has also explored other genres of music, R&B, rock. Apart from their latest album, Malibuthat was a kind of return to form, Cyrus has always tried new things bold with its element of Their seventh long-awaited album, supposedly entitled She is Miley Cyrusthere would be a edge of the rock.

Another actor of Disney has influenced Cyrus

wait?!?!?!?!?! I’ve played in front of @HilaryDuff?!?!?! xxxcuse me while I go fan giiiiiiiiirl – Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2014

IN RELATION TO: Why Disney Channel Alums Hilary Duff and Miley Cyrus look

Even though it seemed that Cyrus does not want to have anything to do with Disney these days, you remained in contact with those with whom she is good friends, such as Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. And the reason why she found herself in the network of the family is that it is admired a star of Disney, which opened the way: Lizzie Maguire the Hilary Duff.

Cyrus” Brilliant Mind Instagram show in march of 2020, she jumped to the Duff influence, referring to him as “the queen of the universe, the apple of my eye, the ruler of my heart” and “the reason why I wanted to do all of this. “Duff responded, calling Cyrus a “bright light” and “an inspiration”.

She admires a “hodgepodge” of other artists

Duff is one of the many musicians that have made grow up the wall of Cyrus. She told Variety in an interview in June of 2020, in regards to the posters, “I had the hodgepodge of the strangest of Britney Spears,’ N Sync, Metallica and Hilary [Duff.] I had Joan Jett and Pat Benatar. “Given the mix of pop and rock, the choice of the Lances to bridge the gap between the genres was remarkable for Cyrus.

“You should have seen my face when Britney covered” I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll in the Crossroads“He said, referring to the film of Spears 2002. “I melted. This scene was the father, the son and the Holy Spirit in one piece. I’ve lost the reason. It was worlds in collision beyond what I could dream of. “

Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus are friends?

@britneyspears we could theme dub twerk in exchange for the u taught me da moves 2 “slave” (I practice since 10 years) – Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 21, 2013

Cyrus has, without doubt, to know his love for Spears in the past. Both are customers of Maverick Management and have even worked together once. “We’ve done a song in Bangerz called “SMS (Bangerz)”, and this was one of the best experiences of all time,” said Cyrus 103,5 KTU in 2018, calling themselves” the biggest fan of the Spears “.

And this is not a friendship-way. While Cyrus sends balloons Spears for her birthday, Spears has called Cyrus his “crushing of the wife Wednesday”. In general, they have good relationships in social networks, which can translate into offline friends. Now, we can only hope for another collaboration very soon.