“I am more and more isolated” : the confessions of Jennifer Aniston on his loneliness

Jennifer Aniston seems to need to find her “friends“. The american actress is in full promotion of the new television series “The Morning Show” broadcast on AppleTV +, confided to the magazine Glamour UKon Wednesday , November 6, about his new role. It embodies a presenter’s flagship morning show alongside Reese Witherspoon, and revealed to cultivate in common with his character.

In the video, the teaser of the new series of “The Morning Show”, on AppleTv+

“You will lose contact with the real world”

Accustomed to tv shows and films, surrounded by a staff of caring, Jennifer Aniston was in fact entrusted on the sense of loneliness which it is, paradoxically, faced with the daily. “I am more and more isolated, she says. Don’t get me wrong, I love being at home. The house is a very comfortable and safe for me. But if you stay there too long, you will feel isolated and lose contact with what’s happening in the real world.”

“This is something that I have found in my character, Alex, is pursuing the former wife of Brad Pitt. She has lost a little contact with the real world, and tries to survive in his personal life, especially with his child ( … ), ” she concludes. The american actress has, however, found a girlfriend infallible in the person of Reese Witherspoon. Evidenced by the many pictures of them together are shared by the heroine of The Revenge of a blonde on the social network Instagram.