I am ready and prepared to lead Real Madrid

Hugo Sanchez do not remove your finger from the line. His desire to lead the Real Madrid still latent and mentioned it again in an interview The Poolside snack bar, TV.

The historic mexican player ensures that the team’s president of merengue, Florentino Perezyou know of their availability to sit on the bench of the Real Madrid.

“I am grateful to Florentino (Perez) that I have not closed the door. He knows that I am in the best disposition when necessary. I am ready and prepared and he will know when to call me” he pointed out.

‘Hugol’ said that the most important moment of his career was when dressed in the shirt of Real Madrid, “because it was where they unveiled around the world”.

On the other hand, spoke about the relevance of the Real Madrid and considers that “the white box is in need of a striker since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo; Henry Kane could be a good option,” she said.

